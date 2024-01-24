AirAsia X Resumes Direct Flights Between Kuala Lumpur and Xi’An, Strengthening Malaysia-China Ties

AirAsia X (AAX) announced its service resumption from Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An, rekindling the link between Malaysia and this iconic Chinese city, known as one of the four Great Ancient Capitals of China and the starting point of the Silk Road.

Starting 4 April 2024, travellers will have the opportunity to explore the capital of Shaanxi Province and the oldest surviving capital of China, home to thousands of years of Chinese heritage and history. From the Terracotta warriors of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, to the Great Wild Goose Pagoda and the Muslim Quarter, Xi’An offers a diverse range of experiences for everyone.

This resumption of three weekly flights aligns with AAX’s commitment to strengthen its presence in China with five destinations while complementing the AirAsia Group’s 12th destination in Mainland China. In addition, the resumed service marks AAX as the sole airline offering direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Xi’An.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO, Benyamin Ismail said: “We are proud to be the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur directly to Xi’An with this route resumption. Resuming this route to Xi’An as part of our ever-growing network proves our steadfast commitment to our growth strategies in Greater China, especially in this significant year that marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations. As we expand our footprint in China, we wholeheartedly support Malaysia and China’s visa-free initiatives which facilitate easier travel between the two countries. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of the longstanding diplomatic relations between our two nations through tourism.”

In celebration of the service resumption, AAX is offering promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An with all-in* fares from RM469 one-way. The promotional fares are available for booking starting today until 28 January 2024 for the travel period between 4 April 2024 and 26 October 2024.

In addition, AirAsia also offers 20kg** free baggage allowance for guests who book their flights between 22 January 2024 and 31 January 2024.

*All-in one-way fares are inclusive of airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Valid for selected flights only during initial booking on first-come first-serve basis. The China visa-free entry is valid for visits of up to 15 days and is only applicable to Malaysians. Other terms and conditions apply.

**20kg free baggage allowance only valid for selected flights only during initial booking on a first-come first-served basis. T&C apply.