AirAsia MOVE Launches MOVETIX, a Revolutionary Ticketing Platform for Global Events and Activities

Asia’s best travel booking app, AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) has teamed up with Coras, a prominent global ticket distribution platform to introduce MOVETIX, a brand new and innovative ticketing platform offering over 10,000 global events and activities complemented by flights, hotels, rides and more conveniently through one convenient app.

MOVETIX is spearheaded by Hassan Choudhury, a seasoned professional in the entertainment industry who will continue his role as CEO of RedRecords, a joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music.

The MOVETIX platform on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp) is powered by Coras, whose network of partners include Ryanair, Pegasus, Frontier and more. Click here for more details.

To kickstart the launch, StarHub and World Football Legends announced the appointment of MOVETIX as the official ticketing partner of the upcoming StarHub Football Festival on 20 – 21 April 2024 in Our Tampines Hub, Singapore. The two day festival also features a match featuring English Premier League legends and Singapore legends such as David James, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and more.

As the official ticketing partner for the event, those interested can purchase their tickets at SGD60 each for adult tickets, SGD30 for senior citizens (above the age of 60) and children (below the age of 12), and a family package for SGD150, which covers admission for two children and two adults exclusively on the airasia Superapp from 30 January 2024 to 5 February 2024. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Dyslexic Association and HCA Hospice Care, contributing to their invaluable community work.

Book your tickets now with these easy steps:

Open the airasia Superapp

Click on the “MOVETIX” icon

Select your event and key in the required details

Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE said, “Entertainment is an essential part of travel, and Hassan’s role in RedRecords and MOVETIX aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver the best value in travel and to develop talents in Asean. Teaming up with the best of entertainment with Coras on our AirAsia MOVE platform will elevate the experience of our customers, while staying true to our brand proposition. With MOVETIX, our app users can now book their entire trip seamlessly including flights, hotels and land transport through airasia ride, meals via the Dine-in option, all within one single cohesive ecosystem.”

Mark McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Coras, commented, “We’re excited to partner with AirAsia MOVE so that their customer base of over 15 million monthly active users can now buy tickets for the best theatre, sports, live music and attractions across 67 cities and 20 countries. Southeast Asia is the next big growth market for live entertainment and we’re delighted to play a part in this development.”

