OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS ROLLS OUT REWARDS BEYOND THE ROOM

Omni Hotels & Resorts’ enhanced Select Guest Loyalty Program now recognizes Members for their entire stay and is designed to reward guests for all experiences enjoyed at the property including dining at any on-property restaurant, playing golf or indulging in spa treatments.

By recognizing and rewarding guests based on spend, it is more accessible than ever to unlock elevated status for exclusive privileges and earn Free Nights.

“Amidst a landscape where many loyalty programs are reducing benefits, we’re genuinely adding value to our Member experience,” says Josh Belkin, Vice President of Loyalty & Customer Engagement at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “The goal is to inspire our guests to explore more destinations and engage in more unique activities while staying at our properties, in turn creating a truly immersive experience that goes beyond traditional hospitality. We call it ‘Rewards Beyond The Room.”

The Select Guest enhancements build upon the existing rewards and benefits of the previous program. With the program’s new revamped membership levels – Member, Insider, Champion and Icon Status – each tier offers increased levels of recognition and special amenities.

All Select Guest Members have access to a welcome drink, Wi-Fi and on-property Loyalty Ambassadors, who are available to help plan the stay and deliver personalized service. Higher-status Members unlock morning beverage delivery, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and amenities such as in-room beverages preferred by the guest. Champions and Icons earn Omni Credits at twice the rate per night to earn Free Night rewards even faster. Those who reach top-tier Icon Status unlock a chef-created amenity upon arrival, two-category room upgrades, unlimited complimentary pressing and shoe shining services, have the ability to gift Select Guest Champion Status to one person, and more.

Select Guest Status is simply determined by a guest’s Tier Dollars cumulatively earned within a calendar year. Tier Dollars include charges on room rate, food and beverage, spa, golf, retail, recreation and more, as long as it is charged to the room.

Unlike other loyalty programs, attaining higher status levels is possible even after just one stay. For instance, achieving Insider Status requires $1,000 in spending per year, making it attainable after just a weekend stay and enjoyment of some dining, spa or golf on property. In many cases, guests can unlock upper-level Champion or Icon Status after just a few stays, while top-tier status and benefits typically requires 50+ nights stayed in competitor programs.

Belkin further adds: “We’ve given our Select Guests a faster path to achieve not only elevated Status but Free Nights. There’s never been a better time to be an Omni Select Guest Member.”

Every night stayed at an Omni Hotel or Resort earns at least 5 Omni Credits, and every $100 of purchases beyond the room, and charged to the room, earns at least 1 Omni Credit. Select Guests with Champion and Icon Status earn Omni Credits at an accelerated rate. Just 100 Omni Credits unlocks a Free Night at any of Omni’s 50+ destinations.

For more information on the new Select Guest Loyalty Program, visit omnihotels.com/loyalty.