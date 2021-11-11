Marriott reaches Latin America property milestone

Marriott has reached a milestone with the opening of its 300th property in the Caribbean and Latin America.

With the recent opening of the Ritz-Carlton Mexico City, the company’s extensive portfolio in the region now encompasses over 63,000 rooms in 36 countries and territories across 21 of its 30 global brands.

“This momentous accomplishment is a reflection of our strong relationships in the Caribbean and Latin America and the trust our owners and franchisees continue to have in Marriott,” said Federico Greppi, chief financial officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott.

“Our commitment to the future of the Caribbean and Latin American tourism industry is unwavering, and we continue to pursue our vision of growth in this vibrant part of the world, aiming to provide a wide variety of experiences for all travellers who wish to explore it.”

Marriott International opened its first hotel outside the United States in Acapulco, Mexico in May 1969 and has since grown steadily across the select, premium and luxury brand segments in the Caribbean and Latin America region.

Earlier this year, the company announced a significant expansion in the all-inclusive segment. Industrywide, 52 per cent of all-inclusive properties are located in the Caribbean and Latin America.

At the end of September, Marriott’s total development pipeline in the region stood at 112 hotels representing 18,205 rooms.

“The Caribbean and Latin America continues to be a growing region,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International.

“We are having a robust year of signings as well as openings, and are seeing particular strength in conversions, as owners and franchisees of independent hotels and resorts turn to our trusted brands as they look to strengthen their sales and distribution channels.”