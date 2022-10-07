Air Premia Launches Los Angeles - Seoul Flights

Korea’s first hybrid airline Air Premia (YP) is pleased to announce seats open for sale in the US market starting with its inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Seoul on October 29, 2022. Passengers can purchase tickets from travel agents or the Air Premia website.

Air Premia will operate Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft 5 times a week between Los Angeles and Seoul (Incheon). All flights offer a choice of 2 cabins: Premium Economy Class and regular Economy Class.

The distinguishing feature of Air Premier’s inflight product is the seat spacing - Premium Economy class is 42 inches, 4 inches wider than competitors’ seats and Economy class at 35 inches is also superior to the competition. Individual seat inflight entertainment systems along with WIFI on demand makes the inflight experience even more pleasurable.

Flights from Los Angeles Tom Bradley International Terminal depart Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:50 AM with priority check-in available for Premium Economy passengers. Onward connections are available from Incheon to Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

Air Premia is pleased to serve the large Korean American community in California with non-stop services to Korea from its first US gateway - Los Angeles. Additional US cities are planned as part of future route expansions.