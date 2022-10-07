MSC CRUISES PLANS LARGEST-EVER U.S. PRESENCE

MSC Cruises took the next step in its ongoing U.S. expansion today by revealing plans for a record five ships to sail from American homeports in the region by the end of 2023. The world’s third largest and fastest-growing cruise brand will broaden its range of itineraries in the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Northeast and Canada beginning with the Winter 2023-2024 season.

The new MSC Seascape will lead the way with Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-night cruises following her inaugural voyage from PortMiami later this year. She will be joined in Miami by MSC Divina, which will offer everything from 3-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America. MSC Magnifica will join the U.S. fleet and sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West.

MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral with a mix of short cruises to The Bahamas and 7-night Western Caribbean sailings. This will be the first time one of MSC Cruises’ groundbreaking Seaside EVO ships sails from Port Canaveral, and it will provide the first chance for fans of shorter cruises to enjoy MSC Seashore’s impressive range of amenities.

From New York, MSC Meraviglia will sail to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas after completing her inaugural summer season in the Northeast with a series of voyages to both Florida and the Bahamas, and to Canada and New England. Like every ship in the cruise line’s U.S. fleet, her trips to The Bahamas will include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—the company’s breathtaking island destination focused on sustainability.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor. It’s especially exciting to know how many of those guests will experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and see firsthand how we’ve embraced the island’s natural beauty, and how committed we are to sustainability. Caring for the ocean and showing our guests the true extent of its wonders drives everything we do at MSC Cruises.”