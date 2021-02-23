Air New Zealand to trial health passport on Sydney route

Air New Zealand has become the latest carrier to sign up to trial the new Covid Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The flag-carrier said it would use the technology on its Auckland-Sydney route in April.

IATA earlier said the app would be ready to use “in weeks”.

With constantly changing entry and departure testing and paperwork requirements, Air New Zealand said it wants to streamline the health verification process to help customers know what they need to take their next international trip safely.

Air New Zealand chief digital officer, Jennifer Sepull, explained the goal is to enable customers to seamlessly manage their digital travel documentation throughout their travel experience.

“Once borders reopen, travel is going to look very different, with customers’ health data needing to be verified at check-in.

“It is essentially like having a digital health certificate that can be easily and securely shared with airlines.

“This will give customers peace of mind that they meet all travel requirements for the different countries around the world before they even get to the airport.

“Reassuring customers that travel is in fact safe is one of our priorities.

“By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do.

“By having a place to store all your health credentials digitally in one place, it will not only speed up the check-in process but unlock the potential for contactless travel.”

Customer privacy is at the heart of the design, Air New Zealand said.

There is no central database storing personal information - rather it is shared at the travellers’ discretion, in a safe and secure way.