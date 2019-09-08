Air Astana takes delivery of first Airbus A321LR

Air Astana has taken delivery of the first of seven Airbus A321LR (long-range) aircraft under an operating lease agreement with Air Lease Corporation of the United States.

The remaining six aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next 12 to 18 months, depending on Airbus’ production capacity in Hamburg.

Air Astana is first operator of the aircraft type in the CIS.

The new A321LRs will gradually replace the airline’s Boeing 757 aircraft on long-haul services to European and Asia destinations, with greatly enhanced cabin comforts and facilities for passengers.

The Airbus A321LR is a long-range version of A321neo, with increased maximum take-off weight and associated design modifications.

The aircraft is configured with 16 business class seats and 150 economy class seats.

The lie-flat business class seats are equipped with individual 16-inch screens, with four of 16 seats offering additional personal space.

In the economy class, the Recaro seats provide increased comfort for long flights and are equipped with individual ten-inch screens.

The design of the interior trim, curtains and seat covers for both business and economy classes have been specially developed for Air Astana, with a combination of elegance and sophistication that embraces a clear national identity.

The aircraft is equipped with the latest generation Pratt & Whitney engines, which reduce fuel consumption by 20 per cent, maintenance costs by five per cent, carbon emissions by 20 per cent and noise levels by 50 per cent compared with current generation of aircraft.

Air Astana currently operates 19 Airbus aircraft in the fleet, including eight A320s, four A321s, three A320neo, three A321neo and one A321LR, with another ten Airbus aircraft scheduled for delivery by the end of 2020.