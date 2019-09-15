New underwater yoga class at Atlantis, the Palm

Due to high demand, Dubai’s only underwater yoga class has now been increased to three sessions per week.

The class takes place on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 8:00-9:00.

Costing just 130AED per person the class, which takes place amidst the 65,000 marine animals of the Lost Chambers Aquarium, aims to rejuvenate the body and soul with a dynamic Hatha practice.

The class is open to all different levels and aims to improve strength, flexibility and balance through a fluid, calming sequence of postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques.

Morning Wellness

ADVERTISEMENT

An ideal experience to follow underwater yoga or on its own, the Morning Wellness package is available every day from 10:00 and includes three-hours of wellness bliss for just 895AED per person.

The package includes a one-hour personal training session with an expert from Shuiqi’s fitness centre, which features Technogym’s state-of-the-art Artis Range, as well as a chance to recharge with a delicious well-being breakfast.

Also included is a relaxation session in the spa’s wet facilities before a one-hour Espa deep muscle full body massage.

The multi-award winning ShuiQi Spa & Fitness presents a memorable experience for guests, awakening the senses in an awe-inspiring and serene water surrounding.

Set over two magnificent floors within the Royal Towers of Atlantis, ShuiQi provides a sublime range of exclusive treatments, bathing options, and traditional therapies that boost wellbeing.

More Information

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.