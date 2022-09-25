Air Arabia to help launch new low-cost airline in Sudan

A Sudanese conglomerate DAL Group and Emirati Air Arabia form a joint venture to launch a new low-cost airline in Sudan.

The new air carrier will be called Air Arabia Sudan. The new company will be based in Khartoum International Airport (KRT) in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

Air Arabia Sudan will operate a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft and will adopt Air Arabia Group’s low-cost business model.

Work on securing the relevant approvals and licenses is scheduled to commence shortly, DAL Group and Air Arabia announced in a statement released on September 22, 2022.

Air Arabia’s footprint in establishing low-cost airlines

Air Arabia has a history of being involved in establishing low-cost carriers. Air Arabia Sudan will be already the fourth airline co-established by the company in the past few years alone.

In September 2021, Air Arabia Group announced its intention to form a joint venture with Pakistani Lakson Group to launch a new airline in Pakistan. The new low-cost carrier, called Fly Jinnah, is going to be based in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and initially serve domestic destinations within the country, before expanding to include international routes.

In July 2021, it agreed with the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) to launch Armenia’s new national, low-cost passenger airline based in Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport (EVN).

In partnership with state-owned Etihad Airways, it launched Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in July 2020. Initially announced in October 2019, the new airline operated its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to Alexandria, Egypt on July 14, 2020.

Besides the recent joint ventures, Air Arabia co-established four other airlines in Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and Nepal. The two later airlines have ceased operations, while Air Arabia Egypt and Air Arabia Maroc continue to operate.

