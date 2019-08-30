Silver Shadow emerges refreshed from drydock

The latest Silversea ship to undergo an extensive refurbishment, Silver Shadow, has emerged from drydock with redesigned interior spaces and an elegant new livery.

The concept is the first time the two-tone design has been employed by Silversea.

Moreover, in another first for the cruise line, decorative crystal artworks from renowned lifestyle brand Lalique have been installed in Silver Shadow’s La Dame Restaurant to enrich the dining experience for guests.

“Silversea has evolved in recent times and we felt the need to reflect this evolution in Silver Shadow’s livery,” said Jose Vuolo, Silversea global creative director.

“Elegant, understated, recognisable, Silver Shadow’s new aesthetic echoes our cruise line’s character, placing emphasis on the destination and our guests’ experiences.

“Complementing the ship’s interior refurbishment, which whispers luxury, the new exterior design distinguishes Silversea within the ultra-luxury segment.

“Silver Shadow will look equally as sophisticated while anchored off a remote Caribbean island as in the port of a historic European city, as her new livery has been designed to form an affinity between ship and destination.”

Aboard Silver Shadow, as on all of Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships, guests are welcomed in superlative comfort, enjoying an onboard offering that has been enriched with unprecedented levels of luxury by Silversea’s ongoing Project Invictus.

Ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine that adapts according to the sailed region, and the attentive service of butlers are just a few standout features.

Enhancing the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary premium wines and spirits, speciality coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests’ preferences; a complimentary in-suite 24-hour dining service; and complimentary Wi-Fi.