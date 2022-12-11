Bartlett Cops MBCCI 2022 President’s Special Award

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has copped yet another major award for his contribution to Jamaica’s tourism sector and national development as he received the 2022 President’s Special Award from the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MBCCI), which recognized him for his “stellar service to our country through the various roles that you perform.”

Presenting the coveted award at the chamber’s recent annual awards banquet, MBCCI President Oral Heaven said the chamber “joins in congratulating you on your tremendous work in the tourism sector before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.” Minister Bartlett was also lauded for his support to business in Montego Bay, whether directly or indirectly linked to tourism.

“Your continued work and accomplishments in assisting with education, housing and in other areas have been significant parts of the formula for success echoed all over Jamaica,” Mr. Heaven expressed.

Acknowledging the President’s Special Award, Minister Bartlett thanked the chamber of commerce for its kind consideration and words of encouragement.

Mr. Bartlett, who has received a treasure trove of awards locally, regionally and internationally, credited his team and sector partners for their support throughout the years. He said, “I shall cherish this award in a very special way. I am truly humbled by the recognition, and I want to applaud the work of the dedicated and hardworking team that I lead in the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, as well as all our committed tourism stakeholders for their contribution and support in developing the tourism sector and our wider society over the years.”

ADVERTISEMENT