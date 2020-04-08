Advantage Travel Partnership cancels annual conference

Advantage Travel Partnership has announced that it will cancel its annual conference.

The decision follows a statement from the Foreign & Commonwealth advising against all non-essential travel to anywhere in the world for the foreseeable future.

The conference, which was due to take place from the May 15th at the Savoy Palace in Madeira, will be moved to next year.

As with the rest of the industry, Advantage said it was adapting to an ever-evolving situation and the priority remained providing daily support, advice and expertise to help members navigate these unprecedented times.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive at Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “It is disappointing that we have had to postpone this year’s conference as we know how highly it is valued by our members and partners, however the safety of our delegates is our main priority and postponing is now the right decision.”

The Advantage Conference will now take place from May 21st next year.

