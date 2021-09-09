ABTA waves farewell to de Vial after more than a decade

ABTA has confirmed that John de Vial will be leaving the association at the end of September.

de Vial has spent 12 years at travel agent body, largely as director of membership and financial protection.

He moved to a role overseeing the strategic plan for the organisation earlier this year, with Rachel Johnson taking on his former position.

ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer, said: “In the twelve years since he joined the ABTA team, John has overseen the running of an effective membership and financial protection operation that has dealt with significant company failures, and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His management responsibilities have now been effectively transferred to a new generation of leaders, and he leaves a legacy operation that is respected and resilient.

“We wish John well in his future endeavours.”