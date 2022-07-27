ABTA launches 2022/23 events programme

ABTA has launched its events programme for autumn 2022-summer 2023 offering a host of high-quality, professional training events and conferences for businesses of all sizes, designed to keep the travel industry up-to-date on important, business critical issues.

As the industry continues to rebuild from the pandemic and tackles new issues never faced before, ABTA is keen to provide a brand-new line up of events for this new era of travel.

Taking on board the feedback from our Members, a significant part of the programme is focused on in-depth training events from high calibre specialists and industry experts.

Attendees can expect advice and guidance in a diverse mix of areas including customer service, social media and marketing, finance, travel law and regulations. The training that is being introduced is suitable for new recruits as well as those returning to the sector and includes:

CRM and Data Management Strategies for Travel – 13 September 2022

Introduction to Travel – 15 September 2022

An Essential Guide to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for Travel – 5 October 2022

Carbon Literacy for Travel – 3 October 2022

Employment Law – 1 December 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

To reflect the growth in new recruits entering the industry, ABTA is offering the option for businesses that wish to book multiple training sessions across the year to book discounted delegate packages that they can use at a time that suits them.

ABTA will also be hosting its annual conferences, including:

Travel Trends – 17 November 2022

Travel Matters 2022 – 6 December 2022 (rescheduled from June 2022)

Travel Finance Conference – 1-2 March 2023

Delivering Sustainable Travel – 15 March 2023

Travel Law Seminar – 10-11 May 2023

Travel Marketing Conference – 17-18 May 2023

Travel Matters 2023 – 21 June 2023

In addition to the multiple training sessions discount, ABTA is offering a 10% discount on all event bookings made before 31 August using the code ABTASUMMER22*. The events are open to the whole travel industry with reduced rates available for ABTA Members and Partners.

ABTA’s Head of Events, Eve Coburn, said:

“Following high demand from our Members, we have focused our events programme to offer a wide range of training sessions and conferences as the industry moves forward in the aftermath of the pandemic. ABTA is offering our Members and travel professionals the opportunity to increase their knowledge and skills in our ever-changing industry.”

All ABTA events can be found listed on the Breaking Travel News Travel Events Calendar - https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/events/