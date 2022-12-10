Aaron Kaupp appointed Regional Vice President Jumeirah Group and GM of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has named Aaron Kaupp as Regional Vice President Jumeirah Group and General Manager of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, its latest iconic destination that is set to be another incredible addition to the Dubai shore, located next to Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

In his new role, Kaupp will oversee all aspects of the new lifestyle resort, which includes an avantgarde hotel, exclusive residences, a superyacht marina and a wealth of unique dining and lifestyle experiences.

His appointment will build on a rich background in luxury hospitality and three-year experience within the Group as Regional Vice President Northern Europe and General Manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah. During his time at the flagship London hotel, located in the heart of the fashionable Knightsbridge, he spearheaded its successful re-opening and repositioning as an iconic landmark and beacon of modern classic luxury, following the most extensive renovation in the hotel’s 60-year history. Taking place during the height of the pandemic, the 17-story building was entirely transformed to offer larger accommodations, a new state-of-the-art The Peak Fitness Club and Spa with London’s largest naturally lit swimming pool, Al Mare – a destination Italian restaurant, a signature lobby bar and lounge and beautiful event facilities with natural daylight overlooking the Cadogan gardens.

With an exceptional reputation in the industry, Kaupp has been recognised on numerous occasions for his incredible service delivery and expertise and holds several prestigious accolades including the Luxury Travel Advisor Awards’ “Best General Manager of a Luxury Hotel / Resort Worldwide”. He is also a member of the European Hotel Managers Association.

“Jumeirah Group is delighted to welcome Aaron Kaupp as Regional Vice President Northern Europe and General Manager of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. In his new role, he will lead the team in delivering truly exceptional service and impeccable operations in what will mark a new era of luxury hospitality for the Group,” said Thomas B. Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group. “Aaron’s true passion for hospitality, stellar reputation and invaluable experience at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, where he was instrumental in delivering a new standard in hyper-personalised experiences, will push the boundaries of innovation at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, to craft uniquely memorable moments for a new generation of guests and residents,” he added.

Nestled at the tip of a peninsula at the heart of Dubai’s most exclusive private beach, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will complete the Group’s oceanic hotel trilogy, which includes the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and sailboat-inspired Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The new resort, which includes a hotel inspired by a futuristic superyacht that features 387 rooms and suites with four Penthouse suites, also offers 99 private residences, set amid lush, landscaped gardens. With all hotel rooms offering a panoramic vista of the sparking Arabian Sea, the statement destination will also include a superyacht marina with 82 berths as well as signature culinary and leisure experiences.

Commenting on his new role, Kaupp added: “I am delighted to lead the team at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and feel privileged to be part of such a significant new chapter for the Group. The iconic destination will not only mark a new era for Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts but will further establish the brand across the globe. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and to delivering truly unforgettable guest experiences.”

Kaupp brings a wealth of experience from his previous senior leadership positions at top luxury hotels across Europe, joining The Carlton Tower Jumeirah from Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris, where he served as General Manager since 2016. Prior to that, he was General Manager at Belmond Villa San Michele in Florence and worked closely with Giorgio Armani to successfully open and manage the Armani Hotel Milano.