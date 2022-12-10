Air Canada Gets an Early Jump on U.S. Summer Travel

Air Canada today announced three new U.S. routes, including service from Toronto and Montreal to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Toronto to Sacramento as part of its trans-border summer schedule.

For summer 2023, Air Canada will also restore 13 trans-border services and increase frequencies on more than a dozen popular routes to the U.S. in rebuilding its global network following the pandemic.

New double-daily Toronto and daily Montreal services to JFK begin in March, cements leadership serving all three New York airports. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

“Air Canada is very pleased to offer customers the most choice of any carrier flying to the U.S. for Summer 2023, where we will operate more than 400 daily flights on 95 routes to 47 destinations. We are getting an early start with new routes to JFK from both Toronto and Montreal beginning March 26, and Toronto-Sacramento in June. As well, we will restore previously suspended routes and increase frequencies on existing routes as we rebuild our transborder schedule,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Our U.S. summer schedule, which will complement our recently announced Canadian and international summer schedules, is designed to maximize connectivity within our network and offer the most seats on the most flights to the most destinations. Strengthened by our Transborder Joint Business Agreement with United Airlines, our schedule will also be attractive for sixth freedom global travellers flying internationally and strengthen our hub airports with more connection traffic.”

New U.S. Services

Air Canada is further cementing its leadership as the largest international carrier serving the New York market, offering more than 3,500 seats on 39 daily flights from six Canadian cities (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Halifax) into New York City’s three major airports (JFK, Newark, LaGuardia).

New services to New York’s JFK will begin March 26, with double daily service from Toronto and daily service from Montreal. Flights will be operated by Air Canada Express using an Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats in a Business and Economy Class configuration.

New service between Toronto and Sacramento will begin June 1, 2023. Flights will be operated year-round, four-days-a-week, by Air Canada using an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with 137 seats in a Business Class and Economy Class configuration.

In addition to the new Toronto-Sacramento service beginning in June, Air Canada’s Halifax-Newark daily service starting December 16, 2022, its Montreal-Tampa three-times-weekly service, its Vancouver-Miami three-times-weekly service starting December 17, 2022, and its new Vancouver-Houston daily service starting December 16, 2022 will continue in the summer as year-round operations.

All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, where available, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

On October 13, 2022, Air Canada released its international summer schedule, including new European services, and on December 6, 2022, Air Canada released its Canadian domestic summer schedule, including a new Montreal-Fort McMurray service and restored routes and increased frequencies.

