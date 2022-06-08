A-ROSA cruises relaxes vaccination requirement

Participating in cruises of A-ROSA Flussschiff GmbH will now again be possible without proof of vaccination, recovery or a certified negative test result. The cruise line has adapted its hygiene protocol to the relaxed European entry regulations. After the removal of the mask mandate on board as well as the rapid antigen test upon boarding, this is the next major relaxation step.

An exception is the A-ROSA ALVA in Portugal. Here, due to regional regulations, guests over 12 years of age continue to require proof of complete vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 in order to participate in Douro cruises. In addition, the requirement to wear a mask and the need for a rapid antigen test prior to boarding remain in place.

The additional hygiene measures such as the strengthened cleaning and disinfection protocols are maintained everywhere onboard. The A-ROSA Care Team continues to closely monitor the very dynamic developments and will adapt the protection and hygiene protocol to changing circumstances if necessary.

Since the start of the season in March 2022, the A-ROSA ships have once again been sailing on the Rhine, Danube, Douro, Rhône and Seine. Guests can enjoy high-quality drinks all day as well as breakfast, lunch, coffee and dinner as a buffet in the premium all-inclusive tariff. The SPA-ROSA with sauna, fitness room, massages and wellness treatments as well as the pool are open without restrictions. Individual shore excursions are just as possible as organized tours.