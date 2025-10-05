A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection by Global Mixologist Rob Floyd Now Available on Amazon

Created in partnership with Princess Cruises, world-renowned global mixologist and Princess ambassador Rob Floyd presents Sip at Sea: A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection – an imaginative and interactive cocktail book now available on Amazon and onboard all 17 Princess ships.

Featuring a collection of guest-favorite cocktails and mocktails from across the fleet, the book includes step-by-step recipes, vibrant full-color photos, QR codes that link to “how-to” videos, and whimsical stories that stir the spirit of travel.

“Opening Sip at Sea is like stepping aboard a Princess cruise—each page a new flavor, a fresh breeze, and an invitation to escape,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Princess Cruises. “Whether hosting or daydreaming of the next voyage, Rob Floyd teaches readers how to shake, stir, and sail their way to cocktail perfection.”

Adding star-powered sparkle, Sip at Sea features hand-crafted cocktails served onboard, with many recipes made using Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors collection. The collection includes a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, offering both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations* by renowned celebrities such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liv Schreiber; Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé; MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

“Sip at Sea is a passport to the joy, connection, and adventure that is part of every Princess sailing,” said Rob Floyd, Global Mixologist Ambassador with Princess Cruises. “I want readers to feel like they’re stepping onto the deck, favorite cocktail in hand, savoring the moment and company it’s shared with.”

Each recipe includes:

A full-color photo of the finished drink

Easy-to-follow instructions

Entertaining backstories and flavor inspiration

QR codes linking to exclusive “how-to” video tutorials with Rob Floyd

Rob Floyd’s Sip at Sea: A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection is available for purchase on Amazon.

In addition to his partnership with Princess Cruises, Floyd is the founder of Rob Floyd Entertainment and has over 25 years of experience in the cocktail industry. He has become a prominent figure in the world of mixology and is widely recognized for his role as a resident mixologist and contributor on the television show Bar Rescue.

For more information about Princess Cruises, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or visit www.princess.com.