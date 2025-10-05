FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA REIMAGINES DÍA DE MUERTOS WITH BESPOKE THREE-DAY CELEBRATION

Fairmont Mayakoba, the luxury beachfront haven set in the heart of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, unveils a multi-day celebration of Día de Muertos, one of the country’s most vibrant and beloved holidays. From October 31 to November 2, the idyllic seaside escape will bring treasured traditions to life through vibrant celebrations, hands-on workshops, and chef-driven experiences amidst the lush mangroves, tranquil canals, and pristine white-sand beaches.

More than a holiday, Día de Muertos is a centuries-old custom rooted in ancient beliefs—an invitation for souls to return and reunite with loved ones in a joyful tribute to life and legacy. Fairmont Mayakoba honors these profound traditions with a weekend of bespoke programming that intertwines heritage and hospitality, from candlelit canal tours and ancestral rituals to modern interpretations of authentic flavors and spirited gatherings. Program highlights include:

Día de Muertos Party at MK Blue: October 31 – Gather in the heart of Mayakoba’s charming traditional Mexican village, where vibrant décor, traditional music, and folkloric performances create a colorful tribute to the iconic holiday. Guests arrive dressed as elegant catrinas and catrines, while the atmosphere comes alive with mariachi, live music, captivating performances, and an impressive video mapping display.

Haunted Soirée at Cielo Rooftop: October 31 – A sophisticated Halloween celebration infused with Día de Muertos mystique. The exclusive adults-only event at Fairmont Mayakoba’s chic rooftop venue promises gothic glamour, lively DJ sets, and craft cocktails beneath sultry, starlit skies.

Día de Muertos Boat Tour: October 31 – November 2 – Journey through illuminated canals and mangroves where floating altars and live performances offer a spiritual and unforgettable experience.

Sugar Calaveras Workshop: November 2 – All ages are welcome at a hands-on workshop crafting and decorating their own sugar skulls, a key symbol of remembrance and celebration.

Catrina & Catrín Makeup Station: November 2 – Transform into iconic holiday figures as expert makeup artists bring dramatic looks to life.

Souls And Legends: Día de Muertos Dinner at La Laguna: November 2 – The chef-curated dinner menu blends time-honored regional dishes with modern culinary artistry. Savor mole negro with confit duck, cochinita pibil, charred octopus with tamarind glaze, and cacao-inspired desserts, all complemented by mezcal-focused cocktails and more.

Throughout the weekend, a communal altar will invite guests to pause and reflect. Adorned with marigolds, sugar calaveras, and photos of loved ones, the altar is a setting for powerful connection to the heart of Día de Muertos. The resort’s acclaimed Balam and Coatí Kids’ Clubs will also host creative activities for the holiday, including Catrina parades, floral crown making, skull pillow crafts, and more, offering families a playful introduction to cultural traditions.

“Día de Muertos is a celebration of memory, artistry, and life,” says Jacco Van Teeffelen, General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba. “This year, we’ve curated a soulful journey that intertwines cultural authenticity with a deeper connection to our heritage. From traditional Yucatán-inspired dishes to hands-on workshops, every detail is designed to connect guests with Mexico’s living traditions, fully immersed in the dynamic spirit of this rich cultural celebration.”

This Día de Muertos, Fairmont Mayakoba presents a heartfelt and unforgettable journey where legacy lives on and luxury is redefined.

For reservations and more information, please contact Fairmont Mayakoba concierge or visit: https://www.fairmont-mayakoba.com/explore/halloween-day-of-the-dead/