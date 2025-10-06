Synergy – the Retreat Show Returns for Fourth Edition With Dynamic International Line-Up of Speakers

With just days to go before this year’s Synergy – The Retreat Show takes place, the world’s only international trade show exclusively dedicated to wellness travel is excited to reveal its programme and speaker line-up of its fourth and most resonant edition. Held in the enchanting blue zone of Sardinia, Italy, from 7th to 10th October 2025, the show will gather global wellness leaders, visionaries and creatives under the transformative theme “The Role of the Arts in Healing.”

Set against a land famed for longevity, community and its rich artistic legacy, this year’s event explores how art, culture and creativity are essential pillars of holistic wellbeing. Through a powerful fusion of experiential workshops, immersive networking and inspiring keynotes, attendees will discover how advancements across the retreat sector can heal, connect and shape the future of wellness travel.

A Curated Collective of Global Change-Makers

Synergy 2025 will feature a diverse and powerful array of interdisciplinary leaders. Here is just a small sample of who is on the programme this year:

Healing Through the Physical

Catie Miller, Founder of Barre Series, is a creative fitness leader featured in Oprah Daily and Vogue, known for merging barre, Pilates, TRX, and storytelling in luxury wellness experiences.

Kim Strother, a leading wellness expert and celebrity trainer, known for her 30-Day Transformation Programme, signature In-Home Retreats, and classes on the Melissa Wood Health App.

Sound and Voice Healing

Andrea Vanzo, an award-winning composer blending post-minimalist and cinematic music. His album Intimacy Vol. 1 and sold-out 2024 tour explore emotional landscapes through sound.

Nessi Gomes, is an international musician and co-founder of Vocal Odyssey, a holistic voicework methodology that uses breath, improvisation and song for emotional release and connection.

Pauline Fabry, a visionary artist and founder of MeteoriteGongs and GongHypnosis, known for creating ceremonial sound portals and leading transformative gong experiences at powerful planetary sites worldwide.

Freddie Moross - Founder of Myndstream and chair of the Global Wellness Institute’s Music for Health & Wellbeing Initiative, is a pioneering leader harnessing the power of music to transform wellness, hospitality, and human connection

Retreat Leaders, Coaches and Transformational Guides

Marina Efraimoglou, Founder of Euphoria Retreat in Greece and a visionary leader blending Chinese Medicine with transformational healing and new leadership paradigms.

Christopher Robbins, Founder of Soul Degree, a wilderness-based retreat and coaching company empowering men since 2017 through transformative inner work, somatic practices and spiritual psychology.

Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, Pranic healer, author of Words That Bring You Home, and Co-founder of Atmantan, whose personal healing journey informs the centre’s integrative approach to disease reversal and energy healing.

Wellness Brand Leaders

James Appleby, Global President of Manduka, leads the world’s top yoga brand while nurturing wellness and cultural exchange through his work at The Transmission School in Tuscany.

Anna Bjurstam, Strategic Advisor for Six Senses and co-owner of Raison d’Etre, is a pioneering wellness entrepreneur and global thought leader blending business expertise, longevity science, and spiritual wisdom to shape the future of wellness worldwide.

“Designing this year’s programme has been an inspiring journey. We wanted to highlight the power of art as a healing force, and it’s extraordinary to see such high-calibre voices in the industry want to be part of this conversation, and more broadly, the evolution of wellness travel - which is always at the forefront of Synergy. I’m looking forward to experiencing first hand the healing gifts, insights and expertise of this incredible line-up of speakers, teachers and artists,” explains Laura Montesanti, Founder of Synergy.

The 2025 edition promises Synergy’s signature experiential speaker programme, a dynamic format where talks meet movement and networking becomes soul-work. Attendees won’t just hear about wellness - they’ll feel it, move through it, and co-create it.

The full line-up of speakers at the 2025 show can be found here. https://www.theretreatshow.com/the-agenda

Post Event Retreat

From 11th to 14th October Synergy hosts a Three-Day Synergy Immersions Retreat for attendees to integrate their insights, share experiences and get a feel for blue zone living. Set in the mountainous “heart of Sardinia”, the retreat offers a spacious environment for reflection, integration and restoration. Hosted at the iconic Su Gologone Hotel, the programme blends guided facilitation, time in nature, Blue Zones principles and community spirit. Led by expert facilitators Ron Hill, Leah Lovelight Michael and guest Celine Vandam of Blue Zones, the experience fosters both personal and professional growth.

Applications for this year’s show are now closed, but those curious about the 2026 event can contact the team at [email protected]

For further information visit www.theretreatshow.com.