A Celebration of Omani Women at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

17 October 2022 marks Omani Women’s Day, an event celebrated at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. This special day is an occasion to honour Omani women and recognise their efforts and impact in society.

Women should be celebrated every day, but this day has been specially chosen by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to be dedicated to them. From their careers to the care they provide at home, their achievements are valued and cherished.

At Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, we wish to support all our women in the workplace and further beyond.

The resort is also offering special savings and rewards for all ladies throughout 17 October 2022. At Anantara Spa, ladies can avail of 25% all a la carte treatments. Come for a boxing or yoga session at 25% off. Join with friends for lunch or dinner and save 25% off a delectable meal together, celebrating your accomplishments. Al Mina is offering a coffee and cake promotion of buy one, get one free for women too.

“Omani Women’s Day is an important date on the calendar at the resort. We are proud to commend the women that we work and live with. This is a day that is close to my heart, as an Omani woman, and I invite other women to share this momentous occasion with us,” commented Fatma Al Sinawi, Cluster Director of People and Culture, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara.