500,000 Air Tickets Up for Grabs in World of Winners Campaign by AAHK

The “World of Winners” Tickets Giveaway Campaign sponsored by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will be launched on 1 March 2023.

Around 500,000 air tickets will be given away to travellers in major passenger markets in support of the Government’s global promotions, with a view to expediting the recovery of the aviation and tourism industries.

The majority of the 500,000 tickets will be given away in phases by three home-based airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines, through their respective channels in major passenger markets.

The giveaway will start in Southeast Asia markets on 1 March 2023, followed by the Mainland, Northeast Asia and other markets, continuing for about six months. The airlines’ marketing and promotion will begin in late February.

Inbound passengers who win the giveaway tickets will also enjoy special offers on hotel accommodation, shopping and entertainment offered by business partners who join the promotional activities.

Jack So, Chairman of AAHK said, “We bought the tickets from the airlines during the most difficult time under the pandemic, and that is a testament to our confidence in the future of Hong Kong’s aviation industry. The campaign will generate a multiplier effect on boosting air traffic and enormous publicity for Hong Kong. Since the relaxation of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for inbound travellers last year, passenger traffic at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has started to pick up, especially in the last quarter. We also have had a good start of 2023 with the resumption of normal travel with the Mainland. HKIA has always been a major international aviation hub. We are confident that passenger traffic will continue to rise.”

“World of Winners” Tickets Giveaway Campaign: https://wow.hongkongairport.com/tickets