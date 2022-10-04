500 Arab influencers, creatives attend City Talk forum in Jordan

A new forum dedicated to the influencer marketing industry and content development got underway in Jordan on Monday

The three-day City Talk event, which is being held on the shores of the Dead Sea, attracted more than 500 Arab social media influencers, content creators and marketing professionals.

Organized by the Jordan Tourism Board and Dubai-based Omnes Media, the inaugural event was opened by Jordanian Minister of Commerce Nayef Fayez.

Omnes Media’s CEO Fahed Aldeeb said: “Today we celebrate a group of Arab influencers from various fields and interests. Over the next few days, we will try to answer numerous questions regarding influencers, the content they produce and how to transform influence into a positive economic and social force in the age of social media.”

JTB General Manager Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat highlighted the importance of integrating traditional and new marketing channels to keep pace with market trends, and said the board had collaborated with many influencers to promote tourism in the country.

The City Talk forum, which aims to become an annual event held in different Arab cities, incorporates visits to some of Jordan’s tourist destinations so that the influencers can share their knowledge and help to promote them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Arab News