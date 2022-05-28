New premium lounges revealed at Ontario International Airport

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport celebrates the launch of its new Aspire premium lounges, providing passengers at America’s fastest-growing airport a new level of comfort and convenience.

Officials for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and Swissport International AG officially opened ONT’s two Aspire Lounges – one in each of the airport’s two terminals. The OIAA Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement with Swissport to operate the premium lounges under the company’s Aspire Airport Lounges brand. Swissport, which operates 64 lounges at 38 airports worldwide, expanded into the United States in February with the opening of a newly refurbished lounge in San Diego.

The all-inclusive premium airport lounges open to all ONT travelers. Guests receive a wide variety of amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi and up-to-the-second flight information.

“We’re pleased to welcome Swissport and Aspire Airport Lounges to Ontario. These new premium lounges add to the excitement and momentum that has been building at ONT and reflects our commitment to provide our customers with the best amenities and experience possible,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to open two new Aspire Lounges in America’s fastest growing airport. The opening of the Ontario lounges mark an important milestone in the expansion of our global lounge network,” says Nick Ames, Head of Lounges North America. “The new lounges in Ontario are open to all travelers irrespective of travel class or airline and offer a dedicated space to relax, refresh and recharge before a flight.”

The Aspire Lounge in Terminal 2 will be open from 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (and until 12 a.m. on Wednesdays). The lounge in Terminal 4 will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The lounge is open to all passengers for a current admission fee of $37 per adult.

Visits can be pre-booked at www.aspirelounges.com. All Aspire Lounges accept various entry methods, including eligible American Express cardholders, Priority Pass and more to come. Each Aspire Lounge offers a discounted “thank you” rate for military and emergency personnel, currently at $30 per adult.

The lounge openings come as ONT continues its strong recovery from the global decline in air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already one of the fastest-recovering airports in the world, ONT has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the past two months.