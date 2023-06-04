200,000 guests in 100 days: Successful launch of Green Fares at the Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is the world’s first airline group to offer a flight fare that includes offsetting of individual, flight-related CO₂ emissions.

The new Green Fares offer for more sustainable travel has been available for booking since mid-February. In the first 100 days since its introduction, around 200,000 guests have already opted for a Green Fares flight within Europe or to North Africa, thus contributing to more sustainable flying. The route with the highest number of Green Fares bookings is Zurich-London with SWISS, followed by Hamburg-Munich with Lufthansa.

Green Fares: more sustainable flying with just one click

The Green Fares make it possible to fly more sustainably with just one click, as the new fares already include offsetting of flight-related CO₂ emissions. This is achieved by using 20 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and 80 percent by contributing to high-quality climate protection projects. The Green Fares also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option. The Green Fares are offered by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss, Eurowings Discover and Air Dolomiti on more than 730,000 flights per year within Europe and to Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. The Green Fares can be booked via the airlines’ booking portals.

Lufthansa Group offers broad portfolio of compensation options

The Lufthansa Group airlines offers their guests various options for offsetting the CO₂ emissions of an individual flight - from a “green fare” and additional offsetting offers in the booking process to the possibility of making an individual contribution during the flight or afterwards. Currently, three percent of passengers offset CO₂ emissions through one of the offers along the travel chain. The Lufthansa Group’s goal is to inspire five percent of its passengers to travel more sustainably by the end of the year. Last year, Lufthansa Group passengers offset about 43,900 tons of CO₂ by purchasing Sustainable Aviation Fuel and about 380,000 tons of CO₂ through high-quality, long-term climate protection projects.

Lufthansa Group pursues ambitious sustainability goals

The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and aims to achieve a neutral CO₂ balance by 2050. Already by 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve its net CO₂ emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction roadmap until 2030 was validated by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in August 2022. The Lufthansa Group was the first airline group in Europe with a science-based CO₂ reduction target in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the use of SAF, the continuous optimization of flight operations, and offers for its private travelers and corporate customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo more sustainable. In addition, the Lufthansa Group has been actively supporting global climate and weather research for many years.