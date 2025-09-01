10 Years of Mandapa: A Living Legacy of Heritage and Culture Through the Land of Ubud

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve celebrates 10 years of crafting rare journeys in the spiritual heart of Ubud, on 28th August 2025. In commemoration of this milestone, the resort also unveils a collection of limited-time experiences around gastronomy, wellness, and sustainability from July 2025 to July 2026, centered on the well-preserved culture of Bali.

A Decade of Excellence’ package debuted on 1st July 2025, for a minimum of 5 nights stay throughout 2025 till 31st May 2026, with cultural discoveries and signature experiences. Guests can embark on an open-top Classic Volkswagen, soaking in the Balinese villages to visit Tirtha Empul, an ancient water temple with mystical spring pools, and Gunung Kawi, an 11th-century temple carved into cliffs, one of the oldest cultural sites in Ubud. Sip on the archipelago’s vibrant spices in exquisite glasses at Ambar Ubud Bar, relishing the golden sunsets, and savor a 10-course menu at Kubu. In this zero-waste fine-dining restaurant, every ingredient is honored from root to leaf. Guests can experience private dining by the magnificent Ayung River, rice fields, or the edge of a cliff. The package includes a private yoga session, time-honored healing practices such as Mepijet, a combination of Balinese and Javanese traditions, and blissful Marma massages at the rejuvenating Mandapa Spa.



From September to December 2025, Mandapa Spa introduces the Celestial Massage, a Mepijet treatment under the stars, accompanied by live Gamelan tunes, adorned with florals and candles, creating a sensual experience that evokes the healing energies of the night.

Kubu pays homage to the seasonal bounties of the landscape with a ‘food as medicine’ menu available from September to December 2025, highlighting rare ingredients harvested within a 10 km radius from the resort. Every dish tells a sensorial story inspired by the indigenous archipelago, from all-time favorite Payangan beans, featuring five different varieties plated with kelp Garum fermented for over a year, to 48-hour slow-roasted Wagyu beef and Tabanan fruits, sourced from volcanic-rich earth.

Ambar Ubud Bar spotlights its signature Lontar Taru Pramana menu, inspired by the medicinal plants from Ubud, with three cocktails available from January to April 2026. Aromatic pandan, pomelo, rosella, and local gin blended into an exquisite glass, The Royal Entrance is pure art, a nod to the authentic Balinese hospitality, depicting the grand door of the palace.

Mandapa Spritz explores Arak, a traditional distilled alcohol from the region, with strawberries and sparkling wine, and Pomelo Soda is filled with homegrown pomelo, galangal, and lemongrass from the resort’s garden infused with gin.

From May to July 2026, Mandapa Royal Brunch on Sundays will present an Indonesian corner representing a village-style feast with a spread of authentic dishes from the region, such as Lawar Klungah, mixed vegetables, coconut and octopus, Bebek Goreng, fried duck, and a live grill station with an assortment of Sate and seafood.

On the evening of the anniversary, 28th August 2025, the resort hosted an invitees-only event with a blessing ceremony followed by a nostalgic culinary journey, and intriguing stories of Balinese heritage, myths, and legends in a spectacular tapestry of performances and a sky full of fireworks. The resort also launched a coffee table book reflecting a decade of indelible memories.

“We are honored to celebrate ten years of creating unique journeys in this sacred land, your home at the ends of the earth. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is deeply rooted in Balinese culture and its people, preserving a rich heritage, drawing discerning travelers from different corners of the world. Our humble gratitude to each and every individual who has contributed to this shared vision and the successful stories of human connection over the years,” expresses Masanori Hosoya, General Manager of Mandapa.

The rate for ‘A Decade of Excellence’ starts at USD 6,500 per double occupancy for a 5-night stay, available from July 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, exclusively through the website.