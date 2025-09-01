Accor appoints Ranju Alex as Chief Executive Officer for South Asia

Accor is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranju Alex as its CEO for South Asia (covering India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka).

Accor is a leading hospitality player and operates over 70 hotels in the region with over 30 hotels in the pipeline.

Ranju is a highly accomplished hospitality professional who has until recently been the Regional Vice President for South Asia for Marriott International, running over 170 hotels across the region. Ranju began her career with The Oberoi Group in 1993 and has been in several leadership positions with Marriott International in a highly successful career which spans three decades. She was recently conferred with the Bharat Gaurav award, a prestigious honor, recognizing her several achievements in the industry.

Accor and InterGlobe earlier this year announced the creation of a new joint venture consolidating all their businesses into a single entity/vehicle, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Gaurav Bhushan, Chairman of the proposed Accor/ InterGlobe JV said: “We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Ranju to the Accor and InterGlobe Family. She brings a wealth of rich experience, skills and relationships into our business and we look forward to building the foremost hospitality platform in the region under her leadership”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranju Alex said: “I am delighted to join an organization with the most comprehensive and exciting portfolio of brands in the region. It will be an honor to lead the Group’s vision in this region, and I eagerly look forward to this exciting role”.