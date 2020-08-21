Peru which is famously called the Land of the Incas due to the Inca Empire is a country in South America. Due to the vast, ancient, colonial, cultural and modern traditions, it provides a wonderful travel experience. Whether you are an adventurer, a foodie lover or into historical cultures, the innumerable activities, beautiful topography, and sites to visit will intrigue you.

With so many magnificent places to visit that offer marvelous experience, it can be hard to settle on what to see. But first, here is a look at what to see when you travel to Peru.

Machu Picchu

Visit the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu through the Inca Rail. The jaw dropping-views of Machu Picchu and a trek along the Inca Trail ancient provide intriguing scenery of soaring mountains. Enjoy seeing the deserted villages and fields along the Andean slopes as you walk on the stone Inca stairways. Using the Inca Rail, you can travel by train or bus as you savor at the beauty of the spectacular Sacred Valley’s countryside

Apart from using the Inca Rail, you can also use the Choquequirao Trail, ride the Salkantay Trek or walk the Lares Trek. Though the Salkantay Trek is higher and longer, it’s less busy and you will enjoy the breathtaking scenery and ecosystems.

However, remember to always buy your ticket in advance of your trip since usually there is a large crowd leading to a limited number of tickets. You also have to carry the right gear just in case the weather changes since the weather can be quite unpredictable.

Cusco

The beautiful city, Cusco, whose altitude is higher than that of Machu Picchu has narrow winding streets and intriguing architecture. It was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in the year 1983. Due to this high altitude, it’s best to arrive in Cusco earlier, take ample rest so as not to physically exert yourself and drink plenty of water.

See the Rainbow Mountain

From the name, the Rainbow Mountain, a Mountain of Seven Colors is a range of colorful mountains that have become a huge tourist attraction, especially for hikers. The mountain reveals the natural beauty of the rock beneath. However, do prepare in advance since you will experience high altitudes, especially at Vinicunca which stands at more than 16,000 feet above sea level.

The real Amazon

The Amazon starts in Peru and winds its way down the Andes and into the Amazon basin on the other side. The Amazon jungle lying on Peruvian land is the most diverse with close to 1,000 birds and over 200 mammal species all encompassed in thick green rainforest.

The spectacular Inti Raymi Festival

Celebrate the Inti Raymi festival and enjoy a colorful and spectacular celebration with the Peruvians. The festival also involves rituals and processions dedicated to the Sun King Inti Raymi for a bountiful harvest.

Citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Paraguay only require an official photo ID or documentation to enter Peru and don’t require a visa or passport. However, before planning your travel, always ensure that your documents and itinerary are intact and are up to date.