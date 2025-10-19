Volotea Named Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2025

Volotea, the fast-growing Spanish low-cost carrier, has been honored as Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The award celebrates the airline’s commitment to affordable, reliable, and customer-focused air travel across Europe.

Founded with the vision of connecting mid-sized cities across the continent, Volotea has carved a niche in providing convenient routes that combine efficiency with value. Its growing network spans dozens of European destinations, enabling travelers to explore hidden gems and popular cities alike without breaking the budget.

Volotea’s success stems from its focus on flexible services, punctuality, and streamlined operations, alongside modern aircraft and attentive customer care. The airline has also embraced digital innovation, making booking, check-in, and in-flight experiences increasingly seamless and user-friendly.

Unlike many of its competitors, Volotea avoids major hubs, instead opting to serve underserved routes between smaller cities. This strategy has allowed the airline to operate with less competition and offer direct flights where few others do. As of 2025, Volotea connects over 100 cities in 16 European countries, operating more than 450 routes, with over 200 of them being exclusive.

Its 19 base airports include cities like Verona, Bordeaux, Olbia, Florence, and Toulouse, with recent expansions in Bordeaux and Marseille bringing new destinations and job opportunities to local communities. [aviacionline.com]

Fleet and Operations

Volotea operates a fleet of 41 aircraft, primarily composed of Airbus A319s and A320s, with an average fleet age of 18.6 years. The airline has phased out its older Boeing 717s in favor of more efficient Airbus models, aligning with its goals for operational efficiency and sustainability.

In 2025, Volotea is expected to offer over 12.6 million seats, with plans to increase that to 14 million in 2026, reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth.

Despite its low-cost model, Volotea has made significant strides in customer satisfaction. In 2024, it achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 39.2, well above the industry average, and an impressive 50.5 among loyalty program members. The airline’s Megavolotea loyalty program, now with over 800,000 members, offers perks like discounted fares, priority boarding, and flexible ticket changes.

With plans to expand further into Spain, France, and Italy—its strongest markets—Volotea is poised for continued growth. The airline is also exploring a potential initial public offering (IPO), signaling its readiness to enter the next phase of corporate maturity

Accepting the award, Volotea representatives expressed pride in the recognition, attributing the honor to their dedicated staff and loyal passengers. They highlighted the airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its route network, improve service quality, and enhance the sustainability of operations while keeping travel accessible for all.

The World Travel Awards, regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in the global travel industry, acknowledge excellence across all sectors of tourism. Volotea’s win underscores its position as a leading low-cost carrier in Europe, demonstrating that budget-friendly travel can also deliver quality, convenience, and reliability.

With its expanding network and focus on connecting Europe’s diverse regions, Volotea continues to redefine low-cost travel — offering travelers the freedom to explore more destinations, more often, and with confidence.