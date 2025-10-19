Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa Named Greece’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025

The luxurious Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa, perched along the stunning coastline of Mykonos , has been honored as Greece’s Leading Conference Hotel 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the prestigious Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The award recognizes the hotel’s exceptional blend of business facilities, world-class hospitality, and scenic surroundings, positioning it as a premier choice for conferences and corporate events in Greece.

The property combines elegantly designed villas and suites with panoramic sea views, private terraces, and modern amenities, ensuring that every guest enjoys a sense of privacy and tranquility. The resort’s architecture harmoniously blends contemporary elegance with traditional Grecian touches, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

A highlight of the experience is the wellness and spa facilities, offering a wide range of treatments designed to rejuvenate body and mind. Guests can unwind at the infinity pools, relax in lush gardens, or enjoy yoga and wellness programs while soaking in breathtaking sea vistas.

Culinary experiences at Saint John are equally exceptional. The resort features gourmet restaurants and bars that showcase the rich flavors of Greek cuisine, complemented by fresh local ingredients and fine wines. Whether enjoying a romantic dinner under the stars or a leisurely breakfast on a sunlit terrace, dining here is an unforgettable experience.

For travelers who combine leisure with business, the resort provides state-of-the-art conference and meeting facilities, making it a popular choice for corporate retreats, weddings, and special events. The combination of professional services with luxury amenities ensures that every occasion is seamless and memorable.

The hotel features four dedicated meeting rooms with a total of 11,959 square feet (1,111 m²) of event space. These include:

Agora Conference Room – the largest venue, ideal for plenary sessions, product launches, or gala dinners.

Thalatta, Zeus, and Pelagos – smaller, flexible rooms suitable for breakout sessions, board meetings, or workshops.

Each space is equipped with:

High-speed internet

AV capabilities

Multiple setup styles (U-shape, theater, banquet, classroom, etc.)

Onsite catering and concierge support

Beyond the resort, guests can explore the island of Mykonos , from historic sites and traditional villages to hidden beaches and scenic hiking trails. The location makes Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa not only a haven of relaxation but also a gateway to discovering the culture, history, and natural beauty of Greece.

With its stunning views, luxurious accommodations, and unparalleled service, Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa stands as one of Mykonos’s premier destinations — a place where comfort, elegance, and the magic of Greece converge.

Accepting the award, representatives from Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa expressed their gratitude to the staff and partners who contribute to the hotel’s excellence, emphasizing their commitment to elevating the standard of business tourism in Greece. They noted that the accolade highlights their ongoing efforts to offer seamless, high-quality conference experiences while maintaining the personalized service and luxury that the hotel is renowned for.

The World Travel Awards celebrate exceptional achievement across the global tourism sector. This recognition cements Saint John Hotel Villas & Spa’s status as a benchmark for Greece’s conference and business tourism, showcasing the country’s potential to host world-class events in a setting of unparalleled beauty.