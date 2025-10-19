Olta Travel Cyprus Named Cyprus’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025

Olta Travel Cyprus, a premier travel services provider on the island, has been honored as Cyprus’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The accolade recognizes Olta Travel’s exceptional expertise in delivering tailored tourism solutions, seamless travel experiences, and innovative services across Cyprus.

Olta Travel Cyprus isn’t just a tour operator—it’s a curator of experiences. With a deep understanding of the island’s heritage and natural beauty, the company offers tailor-made journeys that go beyond the typical tourist trail. Whether you’re wandering through the cobbled streets of Lefkara, tasting wine in the Troodos Mountains, or sailing along the Akamas Peninsula, Olta ensures every moment is steeped in authenticity.

Their itineraries cater to a wide range of travelers—from history buffs and nature lovers to luxury seekers and adventure enthusiasts. Private tours, group excursions, and themed experiences (like culinary or religious tours) are all part of their diverse portfolio.

Seamless Travel, Exceptional Service

One of Olta’s hallmarks is its commitment to seamless service. From airport transfers and hotel bookings to multilingual guides and 24/7 support, every detail is handled with precision. The company partners with top-tier hotels and local providers, ensuring comfort and quality at every step.

For corporate clients and event planners, Olta also offers MICE services (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), making Cyprus a compelling destination for business gatherings and incentive travel.

Sustainable and Local-Focused

Olta Travel Cyprus places a strong emphasis on sustainable tourism. By collaborating with local artisans, farmers, and small businesses, they help preserve Cyprus’s cultural heritage while supporting the local economy. Travelers are encouraged to engage with the island’s traditions—be it through pottery workshops, village festivals, or eco-friendly nature tours.

Why Choose Olta Travel Cyprus?

Local Expertise: Deep knowledge of Cyprus’s geography, culture, and hidden gems.

Custom Itineraries: Personalized travel plans that reflect your interests and pace.

Reliable Logistics: Professional coordination from arrival to departure.

Multilingual Support: Services available in several languages for international travelers.

Sustainability Focus: Ethical travel practices that benefit both visitors and locals.

Representatives from Olta Travel Cyprus expressed pride in receiving the honor, attributing the success to their passionate team and the company’s commitment to exceeding client expectations. They emphasized that the recognition reinforces their mission to provide world-class destination management services while promoting Cyprus as a top travel destination in Europe.

The World Travel Awards, widely regarded as the highest accolade in the global tourism industry, celebrate outstanding achievement across all sectors of travel. Olta Travel Cyprus’s recognition underscores the island’s growing prominence in international tourism and its capacity to deliver exceptional, customized experiences for visitors of all types.

With its professionalism, innovation, and deep local knowledge, Olta Travel Cyprus continues to elevate travel experiences on the island — ensuring that every journey is not only seamless but also unforgettable.