Unexpected AlUla: Sporting Events

In the heart of Arabia’s ancient landscape, AlUla stands as a destination of breathtaking natural wonders and epic experiences. It has become a stage for some of Saudi’s most thrilling and unforgettable sporting events. Set against dramatic sandstone cliffs and sweeping desert terrain, AlUla offers experiences like no other – from challenging athletes to push their limit, to letting loose at its music festivals, and embarking on a wellness journey, this is a destination for the body and the soul.

A Race Like No Other

Billed as the ‘hottest race’, AlUla Desert Blaze takes place on 15–16 August this year. With the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra towering over runners as they begin or end their route - this is not your average race. It challenges athletes from around the globe to take on the rugged terrain, and test their physical limits.

Participants can choose between a 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, or the ultimate test: a 42 km full marathon. But no matter the distance, this is a race which not only tests endurance but also immerses runners in one of the world’s most striking landscapes.

Keep the Heart Pumping at AZIMUTH

To keep the movement going, visitors can head to AZIMUTH. Taking place on 25-26 September 2025, this festival of music, light, and movement is held in AlUla’s Thanaya Valley. The desert transforms for two nights, with stunning visuals, immersive art installations, and a crowd swaying to the beat of global electronic artists

Refresh and Renew

Next up on the AlUla calendar, the AlUla Wellness Festival runs from 24 October to 1 November 2025. It invites visitors to discover your inner calm surrounded by the awe-inspiring sandstone cliffs of AlUla, where the arid beauty of the desert offers the perfect backdrop for healing and self-discovery. On offer are invigorating yoga flows, calming meditation sessions, expert-led workshops on nutrition, mindfulness, and holistic health.

Whether you’re a seasoned wellness enthusiast or just beginning your journey, this festival invites you to relax, recharge, and reconnect with your true self. Embrace the chance to nurture your mind, body, and spirit in one of the world’s most breathtaking natural landscapes.

Ashar Valley Triathlon

Set against the tranquil beauty of Ashar Valley, this unique triathlon takes place on 1 November 2025 at Habitas AlUla. Athletes must test their strength with a 3,000m indoor row, 3,000m stationary bike ride, and a 300m swim in the resort’s pool.

Between 6 and 10AM, participants compete in waves of 30, every 30 minutes. After completing the triathlon, athletes are treated to a refreshing breakfast.

Whether you’re chasing the next runner’s high or seeking moments of connection or wonder, AlUla offers experiences as extraordinary as its landscape.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit the Visit Saudi website.