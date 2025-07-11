Atlas Voyages: Elevating Morocco’s Travel Experience

In a remarkable feat of recognition, Atlas Voyages has ascended to the summit of excellence in the realm of travel management. At the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards’ Africa and Indian Ocean Gala ceremony, Atlas Voyages was crowned as “Morocco’s Leading Destination Management Company.” This accolade not only underscores their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation but also solidifies their position as a pivotal player in the travel industry.

For Atlas Voyages, this achievement is more than just a trophy; it symbolizes years of dedication and passion in crafting unforgettable travel experiences. From personalized itineraries that showcase Morocco’s rich cultural tapestry to seamless logistical support that ensures every journey is smooth and memorable, Atlas Voyages has consistently set the benchmark high.

What does this mean for the company? It signifies validation of their tireless efforts to exceed expectations, innovate continuously, and uphold the highest standards of service excellence. Such recognition serves as a testament to their leadership in driving sustainable tourism practices and promoting Morocco as a premier global destination.

Beyond the accolades and industry acclaim, this milestone holds profound significance for Atlas Voyages’ customers. It assures them of partnering with a company that not only understands their travel desires but also anticipates their needs with meticulous attention to detail. Whether it’s exploring the vibrant markets of Marrakech, traversing the majestic Sahara Desert, or unwinding along the picturesque Atlantic coastline, clients of Atlas Voyages can embark on journeys imbued with authenticity and luxury.

The success of Atlas Voyages at the 2025 World Travel Awards reinforces their role as trailblazers in redefining the travel experience. It inspires confidence among travelers seeking enriching adventures in Morocco and beyond, promising unparalleled moments that linger in the heart long after the journey concludes.

Founded in 1964 by Mohamed Aziz Chérif‑Alami, Atlas Voyages has evolved into one of Morocco’s most respected travel companies,

Today, Atlas Voyages operates under several branches:

Atlas Voyages DMC – specialist in destination management, excursions, transfers and services for international tour operators

Atlas Voyages Corporate & Events – organising corporate events, congresses, incentives, and business travel

Atlas Grand Public / Outgoing Travel – curated leisure and domestic travel for Moroccan clients

Their network spans three main offices (Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir), with over a dozen satellite branches across key cities. A dedicated contracting team manages a portfolio of more than 2,000 local suppliers, providing strong purchasing power and service reliability

The company employs more than 125 staff in logistics and incoming services, and supports over 2,500 clients weekly from over 250 tour operators globally.

Atlas Voyages has embraced digital transformation early on. Between 2012–2017, the company invested heavily (12 million dirhams) into developing platforms like Atlas Elite (luxury tourism), Teyara.ma (air ticketing) and Hotelia.ma (hotel booking)

In 2018 they launched Morocco’s first open API, a mobile app, and served as the exclusive hospitality agency for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Morocco.

In 2024, Atlas Voyages further expanded with a strategic partnership with the Spanish Tourism Office — creating bespoke offers for Moroccan travelers and aiming to attract over 2,000 clients to Spain via curated packages.

Atlas Voyages has claimed the title of Morocco’s Leading Destination Management Company at the World Travel Awards several times: in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021

In 2025, the company returned triumphantly to the winner’s podium, reclaiming the award after two consecutive years in which other agencies held the title.