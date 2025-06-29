Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece: The Hidden Jewel of Europe’s Travel Scene

If you’re dreaming of a destination that blends untouched landscapes, ancient civilizations, vibrant traditions, and cosmopolitan flair, look no further than Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Tucked away in the northeastern corner of Greece, this region is fast emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting new places to see—and be seen in. It’s a bucket list destination for travelers in search of authenticity, discovery, and breathtaking diversity.

Why It’s an Emerging Must-See Destination

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace is a region where East meets West—both geographically and culturally. With its strategic location bordering Bulgaria and Turkey, it has absorbed a rich mosaic of civilizations over millennia. Yet, despite its cultural depth and natural beauty, it has remained largely under the radar. That is changing fast.



BTN caught up with Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia & Thrace, Greece Christodoulos Topsidis and posed several questions to him on why and how the area was facing such a renaissance:

BTN. Let’s start with an overview. What makes Eastern Macedonia and Thrace a distinctive destination in Southeast Europe today?

CT: Eastern Macedonia and Thrace is more than a destination on the map. Ιt is a living intersection of continents, cultures, and ecosystems. What sets our Region apart is its unmatched diversity: pristine coastlines, lush mountains, vibrant cities, sacred sites, and untamed islands like Samothraki and Thasos. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, our Region offers authentic experiences all year round, far from mass tourism. It reflects the essence of Greece - unspoiled, multifaceted, and deeply rooted in history, culture, and nature.

BTN. Your Region combines coastline, islands, mountain ranges, and borderlands. How do you translate this complexity into a coherent tourism proposition?

CT: We embrace this complexity as our greatest strength. Instead of forcing a single narrative, we’ve developed a “Tourism Everywhere - Value for All” model that celebrates local identity. Each destination within Eastern Macedonia and Thrace builds its tourism strategy around its own DNA - whether it’s winter sports in Drama, wine tourism in Kavala and Drama, urban culture in Xanthi, nature-based experiences in Evros, the coastal vibrancy and connectivity of Alexandroupoli, or the multicultural character and harmonious coexistence that define Rodopi.

This polycentric approach allows us to diversify seasonality, engage local communities, and deliver experiences rooted in place. We move beyond postcard clichés to curate a mosaic of authentic experiences that reflect the true spirit of Greece.

BTN. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace has been nominated as ‘Europe’s Leading Emerging Destination 2025’ in the World Travel Awards. What does this recognition signify, and what are your next steps?

CT: The nomination confirms what we believe: that Eastern Macedonia and Thrace is ready to claim its space on the global tourism map. But for us, it’s more than a distinction — it’s a call to action. We are investing over €150 million in strategic infrastructure, sustainable urban development, thematic cultural routes, and smart mobility systems. At the same time, we are launching our new DMMO - one of Greece’s first regional Destination Management & Marketing Organizations - to ensure continuity, innovation, and stakeholder alignment.

BTN. Sustainability often remains a vague term. What does it look like in practice in your Region?



CT: Sustainability here means three things: nature, people, and purpose. We are protecting fragile ecosystems like the Nestos River and the Evros Delta. We’re supporting local producers and SMEs through targeted EU-funded programs that foster green entrepreneurship. And we’re launching a Tourism Sustainability Observatory, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, to monitor our impact and improve continuously. Our ambition is clear: not just to grow, but to grow meaningfully - with respect to the land, heritage, and people who call this place home.

BTN: How do you collaborate with local stakeholders to build a resilient tourism ecosystem?



CT: Our model is collaborative by design. We are creating a Digital Participation Platform where citizens, businesses, and tourism professionals can co-shape policy in real time. At the same time, we actively involve municipalities, chambers, universities, and cultural institutions in our destination planning. The DMMO will serve as the coordination hub, enabling structured dialogue, co-branding, and strategic alignment across the Region. Tourism governance cannot be top-down. It must be a shared endeavor.

BTN. Looking ahead, what is your vision for tourism in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace over the next five years?

CT: Our vision is to position Eastern Macedonia and Thrace as a reimagined Greece - authentic, untamed, and intelligent - where tourism functions as a strategic driver of inclusive development: enhancing quality of life, generating income for local communities, and reinforcing the identity and distinctiveness of every place.

The Region’s unique geostrategic location further amplifies its potential. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Balkans, and Asia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace lies within a 400 kilometre radius that reaches over 50 million people - a vast surrounding market that enhances both its accessibility and its capacity for international tourism growth.

Our long-term strategy - Eastern Macedonia and Thrace 2030 - is already shaping a new development model based on three core principles: value creation, territorial balance, and sustainability. Through targeted investments, tourism is being connected with agri-food production, cultural heritage, the circular economy, and local entrepreneurship. At the same time, we are strengthening digital infrastructure, visitor intelligence, and destination governance, ensuring that growth is knowledge-driven and community-rooted.

Strong emphasis is placed on protecting the natural environment, preserving cultural traditions, and safeguarding everyday life for residents. Experience design follows the unique character of each location, opening up new opportunities for economic activity across all seasons and geographies.

Our vision is clear: a region of many destinations, with tourism everywhere - and value for all. A region that positions itself not only as a destination of the future, but as a model of how tourism can serve people, places, and purpose.



As a result of the above travelers looking for destinations that haven’t been overrun by mass tourism are now discovering what locals have long known: this part of Greece is a treasure chest waiting to be opened.

What you can look Forward to in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

1. Ancient Cities and UNESCO Sites

History buffs will be in their element here. Start with Philippi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site founded by Philip II of Macedon (father of Alexander the Great). Wander through the well-preserved ruins of a Greek theatre, Roman forum, early Christian basilicas, and the ancient road Via Egnatia—a route that once connected Rome to Byzantium.

Nearby Kavala, built amphitheatrically on the slopes of Mount Symvolo, offers cobblestone charm and a scenic harbor overlooked by a Byzantine castle and the impressive Imaret, an 18th-century Ottoman building turned luxury hotel.

2. Outdoor Adventures in Untouched Nature

Nature lovers will find paradise in the Nestos River Delta, one of Europe’s most biodiverse ecosystems. Canoeing through its lush wetlands or hiking the riverbanks reveals a stunning array of flora and fauna. Birdwatchers, bring your binoculars: flamingos, herons, and rare species call this place home.

To the north, the Rhodope Mountains and Fraktos Forest offer pristine alpine landscapes ideal for trekking, wildlife spotting, and even snow activities in winter.

3. A Journey Through Culture and Tradition

In Xanthi, known for its lively Old Town and multicultural spirit, you’ll discover a blend of Ottoman, Byzantine, and neoclassical influences. Time your visit to coincide with the Xanthi Carnival, a whirlwind of parades, costumes, and music that draws thousands each year.

In the towns of Komotini and Didymoteicho, you’ll feel the pulse of a region where Muslim and Christian traditions coexist harmoniously, reflected in the architecture, cuisine, and daily life.

4. Sun, Sea, and Secret Beaches

The beaches of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace are some of Greece’s best-kept secrets. Fanari, Ammolofoi, and Keramoti offer soft sands, turquoise waters, and a more relaxed, crowd-free vibe than the country’s more famous islands.

From Alexandroupoli, hop on a boat to Samothrace (Samothraki), an island of waterfalls, wild beauty, and ancient mystery. Explore the Sanctuary of the Great Gods, where the famous Winged Victory of Samothrace (now in the Louvre) was discovered.

5. Wine, Cuisine, and Local Delights

The region’s food scene is as diverse as its history. Taste Thracian wine from family-owned vineyards, sample local delicacies like kavourmas (slow-cooked meat), bougatsa (sweet or savory pastries), and fresh seafood straight from the Aegean.

Wine lovers can explore the Wine Routes of Dionysus, which wind through vineyards offering tastings of indigenous grape varieties in boutique wineries.

A Place to See—and Be Seen

What truly makes Eastern Macedonia and Thrace stand out is the authenticity of the experience. This is where stylish travelers go to escape the expected and immerse themselves in something rare—where luxury means space, connection, and discovery rather than crowds and queues.

With improved infrastructure, boutique hotels, eco-resorts, and a growing number of curated cultural and adventure experiences, the region is set to become a trendsetting destination for the curious and the cultured.

Final Thoughts

If your idea of the perfect getaway involves history that breathes, nature that awes, and a sense of discovery that feels truly personal, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace deserves a top spot on your bucket list. This is not just a place to visit—it’s a place to feel. From its sun-drenched beaches to its mystical mountain sanctuaries, this Greek region is more than a hidden gem—it’s the next great chapter in European travel.

Dreaming of Drama for the exquisite wine and Thassos for that island vibe! Whether sipping on the rich flavors of Drama’s finest or lounging by the azure waters of Thassos, Greece never fails to captivate with its diverse beauty.

Are you ready to get there before everyone else does?