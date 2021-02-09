The best horse racing tracks around the UK

It is undeniable that the UK has many great horse racing courses, each of which is different and offers a distinctive charm. Here are some of the ten best horse racing tracks.

Ascot

Located in the heart of Britain, Ascot hosts 26 days of top-class racing, including nine Group 1 Flat races. Ascot tracks are used primarily for flat racing, with some National Hunt fixtures mixed in year-round.

The racecourse has a capacity of 70,000 spectators, as cited on this page. However, Royal Ascot is when the way shines. It’s a five-day festival that delivers the highest quality of racing, entertainment, food, and sporting activities to racing fans and visitors alike.

Cheltenham Racecourse

National Hunting’s premier venue, Cheltenham, hosts the Gold Cup and the Festival. It is a must-visit for anyone interested in horse racing with its stunning setting, knowledgeable crowds, and world-class horses.

Whether you go to the Cheltenham racecourse for the Gold Cup Festival or other meetings, we recommend spending a few days in the town for the full racing experience so you can truly appreciate the experience.

Aintree Racecourse

Aintree is one of the major national hunt racecourses that hosts the famous Grand National race. It is located in Liverpool, the city with the most vibrant ambiance. The crowds are bright, fun-filled, and supportive, and the horses are of top-class quality.

In addition to being a beautiful setting for a day out with friends, the Grand National course is a track where legends and history are made. The Grand National is a race you have to see to believe and one of the best days out of your life.

Chester Racecourse

There is no better place to race than Chester, where racing has existed for centuries among ancient Roman decorations! The track is narrow and whizzes by, making it a popular choice with race-lovers old and young.

There is more to Chester Races than just racing. The Chester Festival is one of their major attractions. It is a fantastic social occasion and a fantastic day out for the whole family.

York Racecourse

York Races, established in the 1700s, is one of the best racecourses in the country and easily worth its place amongst our list of best racecourses. The racecourse still hosts some of the world’s best Group 1 races every year.

One of the highlights here is Nunthorpe Stakes, a race that attracts the best sprinters in the world! If you like racing with characters, history, class, and charm, York is for you.

Newmarket Racecourse

Newmarket has certainly made a list. This town is devoted to flat racing, and everyone seems to be involved in the industry; it is always busy. People here love horses.

Horse racing fans in the UK have no shortage of awesome racing opportunities at the 2000 Guineas. Besides the 2000 Guineas, this event offers a lot of other great races. Don’t miss it!

Goodwood Racecourse

In the English countryside, the Goodwood racecourse, a picturesque track, hosts the Glorious Goodwood festival in British Summertime.

The rolling hills make Goodwood an ideal venue for horse races, and over the years, it has been home to some phenomenal wins and moments for jockeys in the Sussex Stakes and the Goodwood Cup. Like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon and the Goodwood Festival is truly a fantastic experience.

Haydock Racecourse

The course hosts a variety of racing events throughout the year, both on the National Hunt and the Flat. It is a great, entertainment-filled venue attracting people from the neighboring areas. Haydock Park is a popular venue for racing in both the flat and the national hunt.

Located within easy reach of London and Birmingham, Haydock is a quiet track with great racing and an energetic crowd. Despite being under-rated, Haydock is something of a special gem.

Doncaster

The Flat season kicks off in April and ends in September at Doncaster, with the Lincoln meeting providing the first glimpse of the Flat season, while St Leger offers the season’s last race.

On the Town Moor, you will also find the oldest classic horse race globally, St Leger, and enjoy thrilling National Hunt racing. National Hunt racing fills the remainder of the calendar and is equally exciting.