teamLab Planets TOKYO: Japan’s Immersive Art Universe Named Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction

In a city known for its cutting-edge innovation and timeless tradition, teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM stands out as a breathtaking fusion of both. Recently awarded Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 2025 Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards in Hong Kong, this immersive art museum in Tokyo has captivated millions with its boundary-defying blend of technology, nature, and human interaction.

Step Into the Art

Unlike traditional museums, teamLab Planets doesn’t ask you to observe art—it invites you to become part of it. Visitors walk barefoot through water-filled rooms, wade through digital gardens, and float in infinite spaces of light and sound. Each installation is a living, evolving environment that responds to movement, touch, and presence.

From the moment you enter, you’re transported into a dreamscape where the lines between physical and digital dissolve. It’s not just visual—it’s visceral.

The Experience: Body Immersion Meets Digital Wonder

The museum is built around the concept of “Body Immersive” art. You don’t just look at the exhibits—you move through them. In one room, koi fish swim around your feet in a shallow pool, reacting to your steps. In another, thousands of digital flowers bloom and fade as you pass by, creating a personalized choreography of color and motion.

The highlight for many is the Infinite Crystal Universe, a dazzling corridor of LED lights that pulse and shimmer in response to your gestures, creating a sense of floating through space.

Nature, Reimagined

teamLab Planets is more than a tech marvel—it’s a meditation on nature. Digital waterfalls cascade down walls, flowers bloom in real time, and clouds drift across mirrored floors. The installations are designed to evoke a sense of harmony between humans and the natural world, using technology not to replace nature, but to reimagine it.

It’s a deeply sensory experience that invites reflection, awe, and play.

A Global Icon of Creative Innovation

Since opening, teamLab Planets has become a global icon of experiential art, drawing visitors from around the world. Its recognition as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction is a testament to its impact—not just as a museum, but as a movement that redefines how we engage with art and space.

The museum’s success also reflects Japan’s leadership in digital creativity, blending tradition, innovation, and emotion in ways that resonate across cultures and generations.

Planning Your Visit

Located in Toyosu, Tokyo, teamLab Planets is easily accessible via public transport and offers timed entry to ensure an intimate experience. Tickets can be booked online, and visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing suitable for walking barefoot and wading through water.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a tech lover, or simply curious, teamLab Planets promises an unforgettable journey into the extraordinary.