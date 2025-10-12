Marina Bay Sands: Singapore’s Icon of Luxury Named Leading Hotel in Asia

Towering above the glittering skyline of Singapore, Marina Bay Sands is more than a hotel—it’s a global icon of architectural brilliance, luxury hospitality, and unforgettable experiences. Recently honored as Singapore’s Leading Hotel at the 2025 Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards in Hong Kong, Marina Bay Sands continues to set the standard for world-class travel in Asia.

Skyline Meets Sophistication

With its three soaring towers crowned by the legendary SkyPark, Marina Bay Sands redefines the concept of a city hotel. The property offers over 2,500 rooms and suites, each designed with sleek modernity and panoramic views of the city or bay. Whether you’re gazing out at Gardens by the Bay or watching the sun set over the South China Sea, every stay feels cinematic.

The Infinity Pool, perched 57 stories above ground, remains one of the most photographed hotel features in the world—and for good reason. Floating above the city, it offers a surreal blend of serenity and spectacle.

Our new Sands and Paiza Collections are refined urban sanctuaries filled with exquisite bespoke designs and objet d’art co-created with renowned local and international artisans.

As part of Marina Bay Sands’ luxury transformation, all hotel rooms and suites have been reimagined into refined urban sanctuaries. To bring this bold vision to life, we collaborated with local and international artisans to co-create bespoke designs and objet d’art inspired by our ethos of a thousand small gestures.



From hand-painted silk wallcoverings to hand-hammered brass fruit bowls and supple leather valet trays, each sculpted curve, brushstroke or stitch is crafted by the most skilful hands from East and West. Each piece embodies a blend of daring creativity and meticulous savoir faire, produced using techniques that are time-honoured, fiercely guarded and perfected.

A Destination Within a Destination

Marina Bay Sands is not just a place to sleep—it’s a place to explore. The integrated resort includes:

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, home to luxury brands and designer boutiques.

Home to 18 duplex and flagship stores by some of the most coveted luxury brands, The Shoppes is a shopping destination like no other.

Experience the world’s only floating Louis Vuitton Island Maison and visit a one-of-a-kind Apple store entirely surrounded by water. With over 170 luxury and premium boutiques, it’s every discerning shopper’s dream.

A world-class casino and theatre, hosting international performances and Broadway shows.

The ArtScience Museum isn’t just a place to view exhibits—it’s a space to experience ideas. Its architecture alone is a marvel: ten “fingers” extending from a central base, each housing a gallery space, with natural light pouring in from above. The design symbolizes the convergence of disciplines, and that’s exactly what the museum delivers.

Inside, visitors are invited to explore interactive exhibitions that span technology, nature, design, and the human experience. It’s a place where digital art meets neuroscience, where sustainability is explored through immersive installations, and where the boundaries between disciplines dissolve.

Immersive Exhibitions That Inspire

The museum is known for its rotating lineup of world-class exhibitions. Past highlights have included:

Future World: Where Art Meets Science – A permanent exhibition created with teamLab, featuring interactive digital environments that respond to movement and touch.

Virtual Realms – A collaboration with video game designers exploring the artistic potential of gaming.

Planet or Plastic? – A thought-provoking look at global plastic pollution, presented in partnership with National Geographic.

Each exhibit is designed to engage visitors of all ages, making the museum a favorite for families, students, and curious minds alike.

A Hub for Innovation and Dialogue

Beyond its galleries, the ArtScience Museum hosts talks, workshops, and film screenings that explore the intersection of culture and technology. It’s a platform for artists, scientists, and thought leaders to share ideas and spark conversations about the future.

The museum’s commitment to education and accessibility ensures that its impact extends far beyond its walls, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and creative exploration.

Part of the Marina Bay Sands Experience

Located within the Marina Bay Sands resort, the ArtScience Museum is just steps away from luxury shopping, fine dining, and the world-famous infinity pool. Visitors can easily combine a cultural afternoon with rooftop cocktails, waterfront strolls, or a night at the theatre.

Its central location also makes it a perfect starting point for exploring Singapore’s downtown core, including Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion, and the Helix Bridge.

Sky-High Sophistication: Dining with a View

At the top of the hotel’s three soaring towers lies the SkyPark, home to some of the most breathtaking dining venues in Asia. Spago by Wolfgang Puck, perched beside the infinity pool, offers Californian cuisine with Asian accents—think miso broiled cod and laksa-inspired lobster rolls—served with panoramic views of the city skyline.

Just steps away, CÉ LA VI blends modern Asian flavors with a vibrant rooftop bar scene, making it a favorite for sunset cocktails and late-night bites under the stars.

Celebrity Chef Restaurants: Global Flavors, Local Flair

Marina Bay Sands is a magnet for culinary heavyweights. Guests can indulge in:

CUT by Wolfgang Puck – A sleek steakhouse offering prime cuts and impeccable service.

Waku Ghin by Tetsuya Wakuda – A Michelin-starred Japanese-European fusion experience, where seasonal ingredients are transformed into edible masterpieces.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay – British classics with a twist, served in a stylish riverside setting.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud – French bistro fare with Singaporean seafood influences.

Each restaurant reflects the chef’s signature style while embracing the local palate, creating a unique fusion of global excellence and regional authenticity.

Local Delights and Casual Elegance

For those craving Singaporean flavors, Rasapura Masters in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands offers a curated hawker-style experience. From Hainanese chicken rice to chili crab, it’s a celebration of the city’s street food heritage in a refined setting.



Meanwhile, Rise Restaurant delivers international buffets with a focus on sustainability and freshness, perfect for families and casual diners.

Sweet Escapes and Afternoon Indulgence

No culinary journey is complete without dessert. Origin + Bloom, the hotel’s artisanal patisserie, serves handcrafted pastries, cakes, and chocolates that are as beautiful as they are delicious. For a more leisurely treat, Afternoon Tea at Renku Bar & Lounge offers a tranquil escape with delicate bites and premium teas.

A Culinary Destination in Its Own Right

Dining at Marina Bay Sands is more than a meal—it’s a multi-sensory experience. From sky-high sophistication to street food elegance, the hotel’s culinary offerings reflect Singapore’s dynamic food scene while elevating it to new heights.

Whether you’re a seasoned gourmand or a curious traveler, Marina Bay Sands invites you to savor the flavors of the world—one unforgettable dish at a time.



What truly sets Marina Bay Sands apart is its commitment to impeccable service. From personalized check-ins to curated guest experiences, the staff deliver hospitality with precision and warmth. Concierge teams help guests craft bespoke itineraries, whether it’s a private yacht charter, a cultural tour of Chinatown, or a wellness retreat in the SkyPark.

Sustainability in Style

Behind the glamour, Marina Bay Sands is also a leader in sustainable hospitality. The hotel has implemented energy-efficient systems, water conservation programs, and waste reduction initiatives. Its commitment to green practices ensures that luxury and responsibility go hand in hand.

A Well-Deserved Honor

Being named Singapore’s Leading Hotel is a reflection of Marina Bay Sands’ enduring appeal and its ability to evolve with the times while maintaining its signature excellence. It’s a destination that continues to inspire awe, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another unforgettable stay.

For travelers seeking the pinnacle of urban luxury, Marina Bay Sands is not just a hotel—it’s the heartbeat of Singapore.