BE Grand Resort Bohol: The Philippines’ Premier Island Escape

Set along the sun-kissed shores of Panglao Island, where the sea shimmers in shades of sapphire and coconut palms sway in the breeze, BE Grand Resort Bohol has earned its place among the finest. Recently named Philippines’ Leading Resort at the 2025 Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards in Hong Kong, this tropical sanctuary is redefining luxury with warmth, elegance, and authentic Filipino hospitality.

A Grand Welcome to Paradise

BE Grand Resort is more than a beachfront property—it’s a destination in itself. With a blend of contemporary architecture and native design elements, the resort offers a seamless fusion of comfort and culture. From the moment guests arrive, they’re greeted with panoramic views of the sea, lush gardens, and a tranquil atmosphere that invites relaxation. Step inside and discover 189 spaces that breathe comfort and quiet elegance together with 19 villas that stand apart for the solitude they offer for those who seek a truer kind of hideaway.

The resort’s spacious rooms, suites, and villas are thoughtfully designed with natural textures, modern amenities, and private balconies or terraces. For those seeking ultimate indulgence, the pool villas offer secluded luxury with direct access to a serene lagoon-style pool.

Island Living, Elevated

Whether you’re lounging by the infinity pool, sipping cocktails at the beach bar, or enjoying a spa treatment inspired by traditional Filipino healing practices, BE Grand Resort delivers a lifestyle of ease and elegance. The resort’s Boathouse Restaurant serves up fresh seafood and international cuisine, while Bridge Bar offers sunset views and handcrafted drinks.

Guests can also enjoy curated experiences such as island-hopping tours, diving excursions to nearby coral reefs, and cultural activities that showcase Bohol’s rich heritage.

From mouth-watering menus to delicious cocktails and fabulous cakes, we offer a range of dining and drinking experiences. Enjoy a wide variety of dishes from different cultures at The Food Hall, or get away from it all with romantic lounge Lune, with its panoramic scenes of sea or night sky. No matter your mood, you’ll find something delicious at BE Grand Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Gateway to Bohol’s Wonders

Located just minutes from the famous Alona Beach, BE Grand Resort is perfectly positioned for exploring Bohol’s natural and cultural treasures. No visit to Bohol is complete without seeing the Chocolate Hills—a surreal landscape of over 1,200 perfectly rounded limestone mounds that turn brown in the dry season, resembling giant chocolate drops. The best views are from the Chocolate Hills Complex in Carmen, where a viewing deck offers panoramic vistas of this geological wonder.

Tiny, wide-eyed, and impossibly cute, the Philippine tarsier is one of the world’s smallest primates—and Bohol is one of the few places where you can see them in the wild. Visit the Tarsier Conservation Area in Corella to observe these nocturnal creatures in a protected, natural habitat.

For a peaceful and scenic experience, take a river cruise along the Loboc River. Surrounded by lush jungle and serenaded by live music on board, guests enjoy a buffet of local dishes while gliding past nipa palms and riverside villages. Some cruises even include cultural performances on floating platforms.

Bohol is a diver’s dream. The waters around Panglao and nearby Balicasag Island are teeming with marine life—from sea turtles and barracudas to vibrant coral reefs. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned diver, the island’s dive shops and eco-certified operators offer unforgettable underwater experiences.

Bohol’s colonial past is reflected in its centuries-old churches, many of which have been lovingly restored after the 2013 earthquake. The Baclayon Church, one of the oldest in the Philippines, and the Loboc Church, with its riverside setting, are both architectural and spiritual landmarks.

The resort’s concierge team helps guests craft personalized itineraries, ensuring every stay is filled with discovery and delight.

Sustainability and Soul

BE Grand Resort is also committed to responsible tourism. Eco-friendly practices, community partnerships, and support for local artisans are woven into the resort’s operations. Guests are encouraged to engage with the local culture in meaningful ways, from farm-to-table dining to village visits and conservation efforts.

This thoughtful approach to hospitality ensures that luxury and sustainability go hand in hand.

A Well-Deserved Honor

Winning Philippines’ Leading Resort is a reflection of BE Grand Resort Bohol’s dedication to excellence, authenticity, and guest experience. It’s a place where every detail is crafted with care, every view is postcard-perfect, and every moment feels like a celebration of island life.

For travelers seeking a refined yet soulful escape in the heart of the Philippines, BE Grand Resort Bohol is the ultimate destination.