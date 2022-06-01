Qatar’s Stunning Selection of Stadiums for the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20th with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament opener at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The competition has had multiple twists and shocking turn so far, all to the delight of football fans everywhere.

Hopeful fans are checking the football betting odds to see if the confidence they have in their team is matched by the bookmakers. Wall charts are being unfurled and sticker books are being slowly filled up by kids and adults who should know better.

If, like every football fan on the planet, you’re becoming more and more obsessed with the World Cup with each passing day, read on to find out all about the eight stadiums that will play host to footballing melodrama over the next month.

Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

The design of this stadium was based on the traditional Bayt al Sha’ar tent of Qatar’s nomadic Bedouin people. It is perhaps apt then that it will be the home of the host nation for their opener against Ecuador.

One eye was kept on the future when this stadium was built as the upper tier was designed to be removed after the tournament when the 60,000 capacity will no longer be needed.

Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

With a design made to reflect the hand-crafted bowls found throughout the Arab world, the Lusail Stadium will be the venue every player is dreaming of finishing the tournament at.

Set to host the final, this 80,000-seater stadium will be repurposed as a community space for schools, shops, cafes and sporting facilities after the tournament.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Located in Umm Al Afaei on the edge of the desert, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has been designed to capture the experience of gazing out into the undulating sand dunes. Intricate and beautiful patterns on the exterior of the building reflect the flora and fauna of the local area.

The stadium will only host one knockout game but will be close to the heart of Welsh fans as it is the venue for all three of their group games.

Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Unfairly given a rude nickname by some fans, Al Janoub is a futuristic and modern looking stadium that was designed to mimic the sails of Qatar’s traditional dhow boats in homage to the area’s rich maritime history.

To meet the needs of club side Al Wakrah SC, seats will be removed after the tournament and donated to sporting projects around the world.

Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

After taking on Ecuador in their opening group game, hosts Qatar will travel to Al Thumama Stadium to face off against AFCON Champions Senegal. Fans arriving to the game will be taken aback by the stunning design, based on the traditional woven cap worn by men and boys all around the Arab world.

Best viewed from above, fans will be able to drink in the beauty of the stadium when they arrive in the country by plane.

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Okay, so it might sound like a made up stadium from Pro Evolution Soccer 5 but don’t hold that against it.

Taking its name from the neighbouring universities and learning centres, this modern and vibrant stadium will be the host to Portugal and France group games as well as Round of 16 and Quarter-Final clash.

Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Opened in 1976, this stadium has long been the jewel in Qatar’s sporting crown and has received a facelift ahead of this tournament. The iconic arches have been blended to feature a wide canopy which helps with the venue’s cooling system.

It will be the site of what-ifs for two teams in December as it hosts the Third Place Playoff.

Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Okay, it’s getting harder and harder to believe that Pro Evolution Soccer 5 didn’t have a hand in the naming of these Qatari stadiums. Speaking of games, this stadium bears a striking resemblance to Call of Duty map Shipment.

Featuring 974 shipping containers in its design, this stadium pays homage to Qatar’s history of international trade and also, erm, to its international dialling code of +974…

In less bizarre news, Stadium 974 will play host to group games for Brazil, Argentina, France and Portugal as well as a Round of 16 clash.