PADI launches covid-19 dive status world map showing where diving is available

For over 50 years PADI®, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, has enabled people around the globe to experience the wonder of the underwater world.

COVID-19 has disrupted travel and scuba diving operations across the globe but as the world slowly opens again, PADI wants to help divers get back in the water so they can enjoy the sport they love.

PADI has created a new interactive map to make it easy to identify in real-time where diving is permitted and what dive shops are open locally and around the world.

This information is collated at source from 6750 dive centres around the world and updated regularly as situations evolve. The easy-to-use map is available on the PADI website: https://travel.padi.com/scuba-diving-after-coronavirus-world-map/.

The handy, user-friendly map features clear navigation. Just click on any country to see what travel restrictions apply, accessibility of diving in that country and the latest status for each PADI Dive Centre and Resort.

PADI hopes this map will help people discover amazing underwater places, both close to home as soon as possible and in far-flung destinations when the times allow.