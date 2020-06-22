Why Off-Grid Destinations Are Becoming the Norm

Recent global events have altered the face of tourism in ways inconceivable a few months ago. For years, tourism seemed to be on an upward trajectory of growth, only for that progress to be halted in a matter of weeks due to the current health crisis.

Checking into a hotel, going to a restaurant or taking a guided tour are no longer simple activities we can take for granted. In this context where turning away from crowds and the hustle and bustle of urban centres have become crucial, people choose alternative ways of travelling and exploring the world. Off-grid destinations are gaining massively in popularity, for more than one reason.

Let’s explore the circumstances that have transformed off-grid travel into one of the fastest-growing niches of the tourism industry. Why is this trend emerging now and how can you participate?

Off-Grid No Longer Means Lack of Amenities

For many people, off-grid destinations do not match their idea of vacation since they believe they’d be cut off from essential facilities. As much as they would want to relax in a tranquil and serene environment with beautiful landscapes, lacking electricity or running water remains unappealing to them. Thankfully, in today’s world, going off-grid does not have to be a huge compromise in comfort and convenience anymore.

With present technologies like off grid solar kits, you can have power anywhere for example, whether in a mountain cabin, a boat or during a long bus ride to a remote destination. Just like a hotel in the city, off-grid tourist accommodation can use existing technologies that support off-grid living to provide visitors with all the comfort they need.

Social Distancing

Visiting bustling street markets or overcrowded beaches, waiting in line along tens of people to enter a museum or taking a packed tour bus are no longer options that people will be comfortable with for the foreseeable future. Social distancing is likely to remain in place for at least the rest of this year as the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic. However, this does not mean that people want to remain stuck indoors all day.

To respect social distancing rules, yet continue to live their lives in a meaningful and engaging manner, many people are likely to replace city breaks in popular European capitals and all-inclusive trips to resort towns with sustainable travel. Off-grid destinations have thus become appealing to a large new category of people. With this, options for off-grid, eco-friendly accommodation and lodging will increase to meet the new demands of the market.

The Desire for Eco-friendly Living

The many talks about climate change, environmental destruction and the loss of biodiversity have led many people to reconsider their lifestyle and habits, and even more so when it comes to travel and tourism. As one of the main causes of the high level of carbon emissions in the atmosphere, the tourism industry has been slowly shifting its focus towards sustainable, eco-friendly options for environmentally-conscious people.

The desire to reduce their carbon footprints has made many people reconsider the way they travel and go on choosing remote destinations and activities with little impact on the environment like hiking or cycling. This trend is likely to grow in the future as more and more people profess a concern for the environment. Off-grid destinations will become the answer to over-tourism.

Why Go Off the Grid

Going off the grid can be an incredible experience. Away from noise, pollution and the excessive stimulations of an urban environment, you can find peace and tranquillity and reconnect to nature in a direct and personal way. You will also re-evaluate your relationship with modern life, its challenges and conveniences and realize which things you couldn’t live without.

Travelling to off-grid destinations is good for you, but also for the world since many touristic places are suffering a steep ecological and social decline from having to meet the needs of an excessive number of visitors. In most off-grid places you won’t find many other people, so you will be able to enjoy the place at your own pace and engage in your favourite outdoor activities without restraint.



Tourism as we know it has suffered a huge hit lately, but this does not mean that the days of adventures and exploring are over. By reorienting towards alternative travel options, you can keep your love for adventure intact. Whether you’d prefer buying an RV, lodging at remote mountain cabins or go boat-sailing, it’s never been as easy and comfortable to go off the grid as today. Be the trendsetter.