NH Lyon Airport Named France’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025

The NH Lyon Airport Hotel, strategically located near Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, has been honored as France’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the elegant Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The award recognizes the hotel’s excellence in hospitality, convenience, and service for both business and leisure travelers.

For travelers seeking convenience without compromising on comfort, the NH Lyon Airport Hotel offers a seamless blend of modern amenities and strategic location. Situated directly opposite Terminal 1 of Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, this upscale hotel is a haven for business travelers, transit passengers, and tourists alike.

Unbeatable Location

Whether you’re catching an early flight or arriving late, NH Lyon Airport makes travel effortless. With direct access to the airport terminals and the Rhônexpress tram connecting you to downtown Lyon in under 30 minutes, the hotel is perfectly positioned for both short stays and extended visits.

Stylish Rooms for Rest and Recharge

The hotel features spacious, soundproofed rooms designed with sleek, contemporary décor. Guests enjoy plush bedding, blackout curtains, and high-speed Wi-Fi—ideal for unwinding after a long journey or preparing for a business meeting. Many rooms offer panoramic views of the airport runways, adding a touch of aviation charm.

Business & Meeting Facilities

NH Lyon Airport is more than just a place to sleep—it’s a fully equipped business hub. The hotel boasts several meeting rooms with natural light, flexible layouts, and modern AV equipment. Whether you’re hosting a small board meeting or a larger corporate event, the hotel’s professional staff ensures everything runs smoothly.

Dining with a View

The on-site restaurant serves a mix of international and French cuisine, with seasonal ingredients and elegant presentation. Guests can enjoy a hearty breakfast buffet, a relaxed lunch, or a refined dinner—all just steps from their room. The bar offers a cozy spot for evening drinks or casual networking.

Wellness on the Go

Travel can be tiring, but NH Lyon Airport helps guests stay refreshed with a well-equipped fitness center and sauna. Whether you’re squeezing in a workout before a flight or unwinding after a long day, the wellness facilities are a welcome touch.

Ideal for Every Traveler

From solo adventurers and airline crews to corporate teams and families in transit, NH Lyon Airport Hotel caters to a wide range of guests. Its blend of convenience, comfort, and service makes it a standout choice for anyone passing through Lyon.

Accepting the award, NH Lyon Airport representatives expressed pride in this recognition, highlighting the team’s dedication to providing outstanding guest experiences and tailored services for both international travelers and corporate clients. They noted that the accolade reflects the hotel’s commitment to combining accessibility, quality, and hospitality excellence.

The World Travel Awards celebrate achievements across all sectors of global tourism. NH Lyon Airport’s win underscores France’s ability to offer world-class airport hospitality that meets the needs of modern travelers while setting new benchmarks for comfort, convenience, and service.

With its strategic location, modern amenities, and exceptional service, NH Lyon Airport Hotel continues to stand out as the premier choice for travelers seeking a seamless and comfortable stay in the Lyon region — a destination where convenience meets excellence.