Olive Villa Rentals Named Greece’s Leading Holiday Villa Rental Company 2025

Olive Villa Rentals, a premier provider of luxury holiday accommodations in Greece, has been honored as Greece’s Leading Holiday Villa Rental Company 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the prestigious Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The accolade celebrates the company’s dedication to offering unforgettable stays, personalized service, and exceptional villa experiences across Greece.

Greece is a land of myth, sun, and sea—and for those seeking a truly immersive and indulgent experience, Olive Villa Rentals offers a gateway to the country’s most exquisite private escapes. With a curated portfolio of high-end villas across the mainland and islands, this boutique rental company transforms vacations into unforgettable journeys.

Handpicked Villas in Iconic Destinations

From the whitewashed cliffs of Santorini to the lush hills of Corfu, Olive Villa Rentals showcases properties that blend luxury with local charm. Each villa is carefully selected for its architectural beauty, location, and amenities. Whether it’s a beachfront estate in Mykonos, a secluded retreat in Peloponnese, or a family-friendly haven in Crete, guests are guaranteed privacy, comfort, and style.

Tailored Experiences Beyond the Villa

Olive Villa Rentals goes beyond accommodation—it’s about crafting a lifestyle. Guests can enjoy bespoke services such as:

Private chefs and in-villa dining

Yacht charters and island-hopping adventures

Wellness sessions including yoga and massage

Cultural excursions and guided tours

Concierge support for restaurant bookings, transfers, and more

Each experience is tailored to the guest’s preferences, ensuring a personalized and seamless stay.

Perfect for Families, Groups, and Events

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a multi-generational family holiday, or a destination wedding, Olive Villa Rentals offers villas that cater to every need. Spacious layouts, multiple bedrooms, private pools, and entertainment areas make them ideal for hosting events or simply relaxing in style.

Sustainability and Local Connection

Many of the villas are designed with eco-conscious features, and Olive Villa Rentals emphasizes partnerships with local producers and artisans. Guests are encouraged to explore authentic Greek culture—from olive oil tastings and cooking classes to village visits and traditional festivals.

Why Choose Olive Villa Rentals?

Exclusive Properties: Unique villas in prime locations

Personalized Service: Dedicated concierge and tailored experiences

Local Expertise: Deep knowledge of Greek destinations and culture

Privacy & Comfort: Ideal for luxury travelers seeking tranquility

Memorable Moments: From sunrise yoga to sunset cruises

Representatives from Olive Villa Rentals expressed pride in receiving the award, attributing the recognition to the company’s dedicated team and its focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. They emphasized that the accolade reflects their ongoing mission to showcase the best of Greece through high-quality, luxury villa stays.

The World Travel Awards recognize excellence across the global tourism sector. Olive Villa Rentals’ win reinforces Greece’s reputation as a top destination for luxury travel and highlights the company’s leadership in providing premium holiday accommodations.

With its combination of stunning properties, bespoke services, and deep local knowledge, Olive Villa Rentals continues to redefine luxury villa vacations in Greece — offering travelers the perfect balance of privacy, comfort, and authentic Greek experiences.