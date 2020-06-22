Since January, the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe and, in the process, destroyed much of the world economy.

In these dark times, many of us will be wondering how casinos have been hit by the pandemic.

The data suggests that plenty of seasoned punters are using the pandemic to hone their skills and play their favourite casino games, with rookie gamers looking to improve their game too. If this sounds like you, you can find out more about new casinos at Neuecasinos.de.

In this article, we will take a close look at how casinos are affected during the pandemic.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the first item on our list…

Calls to regulate casinos during the pandemic

Across the planet, governments and parties have expressed concerns about the possibility of an explosion in online gambling during the pandemic. The rationale of these people is that the boredom of staying at home will cause many punters to gamble at casinos more than usual, risking serious financial loss.

However, casinos have demonstrated time and again that they are willing to fight such issues tooth and nail, doing all they can to fight problem gambling. At the centre of the issue is the mix of offering a premium online casino to punters whilst also ensuring that gamers can walk away when the time is right.

A drop in casino gambling during Coronavirus?

It now appears as though early data on a rise in online casino gaming during the pandemic have been proved true.

On the other hand, brick and mortar casinos have seen a huge drop in income due to the lockdown enforced by the pandemic. This goes for the big resorts such as Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore as well as smaller casinos in rural and semi-rural areas, too.

A fall in sports gambling at online casinos

Across the planet, many enjoy a spin on the roulette wheel or a few rounds on the slot machines. During the pandemic though, sports betting enthusiasts have found themselves at a loss with so much live sports action cancelled. Whether football or racing or rugby, the problems around the live sport have resulted in a huge dip in the amount of sports bets being placed the world over.

Although this has had a significant impact on the global casino and gambling business, the rise of eSports has helped mitigate this. Though clearly not the same, the eSports sector has seriously helped sports bookmakers during what has been an incredibly tough time.

Overall, casinos during the pandemic have clearly been affected by the issues caused by the spread of COVID-19. Whilst many players have taken their business online, there has still been a drop in gambling revenues across the board as online elements of the business flourish.

It remains to be seen whether brick and mortar casinos in particular will recover from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the entire gambling industry will surely rally behind them!