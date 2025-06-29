In the remote mountains of Northern Vietnam lies a natural wonder like no other — the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark.

Shaped by over 500 million years of geological evolution, this incredible land is a living testament to the power of time and nature.

Home to 17 ethnic communities, Dong Van is not only a geological marvel but also a vibrant cultural mosaic. Here, traditions endure, passed down through generations, enriching every corner of this rugged, breath-taking landscape.

Visitors are welcomed with warmth and sincerity, invited to witness a way of life deeply rooted in heritage and harmony.

From its dramatic limestone peaks to its lively highland markets, Dong Van offers an authentic and unforgettable cultural journey.

A proud nominee for ‘Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2025’, this UNESCO Global Geopark is where nature, culture, and humanity converge in timeless beauty.

Perched high in northern Vietnam, in Ha Giang province, Dong Van Karst Plateau is more than a destination — it is a symphony of stone and soul, where Asia’s cultural heartbeat can truly be felt. A dramatic landscape of limestone peaks, centuries-old villages, and terraced fields unfolding beneath impossibly blue skies, this UNESCO Global Geopark has long been a well-kept secret. But now, with its recent nomination as Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, Dong Van is stepping deservedly into the spotlight.

For more on the World Travel Awards and the 2025 nominees, visit www.worldtravelawards.com.

Dong Van Karst Plateau – where Asia’s cultural journey begins.