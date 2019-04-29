Delhi-NCR redefines the reputation of India as a global business destination

The proliferation of foreigners has always been quite frequent in tourist destinations in India. Exotic beaches, picturesque mountains, heritage architectural monuments and holy places with spiritual significance has traditionally seen a throng of tourists traveled from all across the globe. The unnamed lanes of Banaras, the Monumental marvel of Taj Mahal and the Forts and Palaces in Rajashtan bearing the testimony of treasure trove underlining the exuberant lifestyle of Maharajas have always been featured in the exhaustive list of coveted and most desired travel destinations of people worldwide.

Traveling to India

The idea behind traveling to India is to explore the thread of rich cultural heritage and ethos, which stitch together the myriad elements and fabric of the country, which is so different and distinct both intrinsically and externally. India has always been regarded as a place of spiritual gurus who show the world, the path to discover eternal peace and purity of the soul through the gesticulation of yoga and meditation. Hence, people usually come to India in search of complete emancipation from anxiety, depression and, work-related stress keeping themselves in a state of utter isolation in the midst refuge of nature far from the confinement of city life.

India as a global business destination

But in the last couple of years, the intent and objective of the global community to travel to India have witnessed a paradigm shift as India has emerged as one of the most prominent investment hubs of the world. Start-ups being shaped into successful business ventures caught the attention of global investors who are found to be willing to pour in an astronomical amount of investment into an entrepreneurial idea to harness it into a feasible business proposition. Recently Flipkart has been taken over by global retail giant Walmart at an unprecedented price which marked the highest value deal in the history of a corporate acquisition. Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, Paytm and all the prominent Indian start-up initiatives offering tech-enabled solutions to people at large with an objective to promote ease of living a more convenient life receives a trail of global investment at regular intervals.

Therefore the presence of prospective investors in India is brewing up with cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune is receiving most of the footfalls of global fraternity. Delhi is no longer a mere capital city now; it has got further extended to adjoining districts sprawling across fifty-five square kilometers of the area is proudly referred to as NCR (National capital Region), which has been developed as an aspiring industrial hub is capable of translating the dream of Industrialized India into reality. NCR is well networked with airline services with direct flights to almost all the global destinations making it pretty convenient for the global community to access it. It also maintains a large fleet of frequent flights to all the metro cities within the country. Mumbai Delhi flights are probably, the most frequent as the traffic between the two cities stands at the peak altitude throughout the year. Tickets could best be booked online with plenty of custom made offers for individual fliers in sync with travel frequency and preference over the purchase portals.

NCR has been equipped with all the new edge commercial and transportation amenities to make it a heartland of global investment. NCR is well connected to any part of the country. The widespread network of Delhi Metro traverses through NCR, and it makes traveling so convenient that one can travel an average distance of 25 kilometers within half an hour or 45 minutes. The Indira Gandhi National Airport is just 15 kilometers away from the furthest point of NCR and again does not take more than 30 minutes. Yamuna expressway is a 6 lane 165 kilometers long one of the most prestigious roadways which pass through Hindi heartland and connects Delhi NCR to the rest of other parts of North India. So the ease of transportation undoubtedly cuts it much above from most of the other commercial hubs located in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune. Both Bangalore and Mumbai appears to have lost their spontaneous stream of progress under the menace of being overpopulated as they are catering to the cause of economic revolution of the country probably for the last two decades.

NCR as it is still young and transitioning itself to its maturity is rightly poised to play the role of torchbearer of the comprehensive economic development of the whole nation.