BTN Inteviews Anju Gautam, founder of Mann Marzi where food becomes poetry

In this Breaking Travel News exclusive, Anju Gautam, founder of Mann Marzi, shares how her debut fine-dining restaurant in Dubai redefines culinary storytelling. From her Jalandhar roots and global travels to transforming a personal diary into a dining experience, Anju reveals the emotional philosophy behind Mann Marzi — a space where heritage meets theatre and every dish tells a story. She discusses the challenges of being a first-time restaurateur, her mission to inspire women entrepreneurs, and her vision to turn Mann Marzi into a global cultural movement driven by heart, creativity, and soulful entrepreneurship.

BTN - Dubai as a canvas – Why did you choose Dubai as the home for Mann Marzi, and how has the city’s cosmopolitan energy shaped your vision?

Dubai is a city that thrives on contrasts, tradition and innovation, desert and skyline, heritage and global ambition. It felt like the perfect home for Mann Marzi because it mirrors what the brand stands for: a place where worlds meet. The city’s cosmopolitan rhythm, its openness to new ideas, and its deep appreciation for luxury and storytelling have all shaped Mann Marzi’s identity. Here, diners don’t just seek a meal, they seek meaning, emotion, and connection. That’s exactly what we wanted to create a sanctuary for those who crave soulful indulgence in a city that celebrates individuality.

BTN - The personal journey – Can you share the story behind Mann Marzi, and how your upbringing in Jalandhar and your travels inspired the concept?

Mann Marzi was born from a diary I began writing years ago, one that held not just recipes, but emotions, stories, and fleeting memories gathered across my travels. My roots in Jalandhar taught me the warmth of home-cooked food and the sacredness of feeding others. My travels across Asia and Europe added layers of flavor, form, and philosophy. Each entry in that diary became a fragment of what Mann Marzi is today: a living, breathing expression of nostalgia and curiosity. It’s not a restaurant built from business plans; it’s one built from moments of joy, discovery, and love.

BTN - From teacher to entrepreneur – What was the turning point that led you to step into the world of hospitality and launch your first-ever restaurant?

Teaching taught me patience, empathy, and the beauty of seeing potential where others don’t. Over time, that same instinct evolved into wanting to create something more tangible, a space where creativity could be experienced, not just taught. The turning point was when I realized that my diary, my notes, my stories, weren’t just personal keepsakes, they were blueprints for a dream. Mann Marzi was my way of transforming those intangible emotions into a real experience. Stepping into hospitality was like opening that diary to the world.

BTN - Tradition meets theatre – How do you bring together heritage, storytelling, and innovation to create a sensory fine-dining experience at Mann Marzi?

At Mann Marzi, we believe tradition isn’t something to preserve behind glass, it’s something to perform, reinterpret, and relive. Every corner of the restaurant tells a story, every course unfolds like a chapter. The idea was to create a dining space that goes beyond taste, where the lighting, textures, aromas, and even silence become part of the performance. It’s theatre for the soul, where nostalgia meets imagination. That’s how heritage becomes living art.

BTN - The soul of the menu – Many describe Mann Marzi as a cultural theatre on a plate. How do memories and emotions find their way into your dishes?

Food, to me, has always been emotional geography, a map of memory. The menu at Mann Marzi is like a journal of these emotions. A spice might remind me of my grandmother’s kitchen, while a glaze could evoke a street-side meal in Bangkok. Chef Nimish and I wanted each dish to feel personal, yet universal, something that awakens memory in everyone who tastes it. When someone says a dish made them ‘feel’ something, that’s when I know Mann Marzi has fulfilled its purpose.

BTN - First-time restaurateur challenges – What have been the biggest lessons and surprises in building a restaurant from scratch in Dubai?

Building Mann Marzi from the ground up in Dubai has been both humbling and exhilarating. Every decision, from design to training to curating the tiniest details, was a lesson in resilience. The biggest challenge was balancing emotion with execution; transforming a deeply personal dream into an operational reality. But the surprises have been beautiful, watching people resonate with our story, seeing their eyes light up when they experience the space for the first time. It has reaffirmed my belief that when you create from the heart, the world listens.

BTN - Empowering women – As a woman breaking into the fine-dining and F&B scene, what message do you hope your journey sends to other aspiring entrepreneurs?

As a woman entering the fine-dining and F&B world, I’ve often felt that passion must be louder than fear. My hope is that my journey reminds other women that you don’t need to have all the answers before you begin, you just need conviction and heart. I want Mann Marzi to stand as a symbol of self-belief and creativity — proof that women can lead not by imitating, but by reimagining. If my story inspires even one woman to take her dream seriously, that would be my proudest achievement.

BTN - The future of Mann Marzi – What are your ambitions for the brand going forward? Do you envision expanding beyond Dubai or creating new concepts?

Mann Marzi will always remain rooted in emotion, but its expression may take many forms. We envision expanding to other cities, not as replicas, but as interpretations, each inspired by the spirit of its location. Beyond geography, we’re exploring collaborations in music, art, and design, extending Mann Marzi into a cultural movement, not just a culinary brand. The journey has only begun, and like the name suggests, it will always follow the heart’s desire.

BTN - Hospitality philosophy – What does soulful entrepreneurship mean to you, and how do you see it influencing the broader hospitality industry?

Soulful entrepreneurship, to me, means building with empathy, understanding that success is not just measured in profits, but in the memories you create and the lives you touch. In hospitality, that translates into spaces that feel seen, service that feels intuitive, and food that feels alive. I believe the future of hospitality belongs to those who can blend emotion with excellence, where every guest leaves not just satisfied, but transformed.