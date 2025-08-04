BTN Interviews Alankar Chandra, Founder &CEO, Wild Voyager

In an exclusive Breaking Travel News interview, Alankar Chandra, Founder and CEO of Wild Voyager, discusses the brand’s UK launch — its fourth global office after India, Kenya, and the US — marking a major step in its mission to deliver authentic, sustainable, and immersive travel experiences worldwide. He highlights the UK’s strategic role in connecting discerning travellers to bespoke wildlife adventures, while reaffirming Wild Voyager’s philosophy of responsible tourism through eco-friendly practices and conservation initiatives like Green Legacy and Protect the Rhino. With industry veteran Sophie McCarthy joining as UK representative, the company aims to deepen its presence in Europe and expand into Southern Africa, continuing its vision to redefine wildlife tourism as a purposeful, regenerative, and transformative journey.

Brand Vision & Expansion

BTN - Alankar, congratulations on the launch of Wild Voyager in the UK. What inspired this next chapter in your global expansion journey?

Thank you. This is the fourth global office, following India, Kenya, and the US. Our expansion is in line with our commitment to bring authentic travel experiences closer to UK residents. Our other signature offering, Ilora Retreats, a 5-star luxury tented property, is situated in the Masai Mara, Kenya. It caters to approximately 10,000 guests annually, mainly from India, the UK, and the US. We believe that UK residents are passionate about travelling and are willing to go the extra mile for curated experiences. Hence, expansion to the UK was an obvious choice. Another reason is that the UK’s strategic location makes it a significant destination for inbound and outbound travel. Our presence in the UK market will also help tap new collaboration avenues in line with our expansion plans.

BTN - Wild Voyager has grown from its roots in India to now having offices in the US, Kenya, and the UK. What does this expansion mean for your vision as a global experiential travel brand?

Wild Voyager has built its global reputation by curating bespoke wildlife and nature experiences that blend adventure, comfort, and sustainability. The expansion to the UK reaffirms our commitment to bringing these experiences closer to residents in line with our philosophy of responsible and sustainable travel.

BTN - Why was the UK market a strategic choice for your latest office opening?

As I mentioned, expansion to the UK was on the cards, as we cater to a large number of guests from the UK annually. Moreover, its strategic location, with excellent connectivity to tourism hotspots, an appetite for bespoke travel experiences, and broader access to the European market, are its key advantages.

Experience & Philosophy

BTN - Wild Voyager has built its reputation around immersive, nature-based travel. How do you define an “experiential” journey in today’s world of luxury and personalisation?

The definition of an experiential journey goes beyond ticking destinations off the bucket list; it’s about immersing people in the natural landscape, wildlife, and local culture. At Wild Voyager, we believe that travellers should feel a part of the ecosystem rather than just being an observer Hence, our emphasis is on authentic travel experiences, albeit in a responsible manner. For instance, we endeavour to sensitise travellers on the need to conserve the local ecosystem and acquaint them with wildlife conservation techniques through workshops.

Luxury experiences aren’t just about opulence but also meaningful personalisation. At Wild Voyager, we craft itineraries that integrate travellers’ preferences and passions such as birdwatching, wildlife conservation and much more. From booking to itineraries, we take care of your trips end-to-end without outsourcing them to third-party services.

Another facet of experiential travel is responsible travel which considers impact of tourism on the environment and takes active steps to mitigate it. Wild Voyager integrates this practice through eco-friendly practices and partnerships with local conservation groups.

Experiential travel aims to inspire awareness, empathy, and a deeper understanding of the local ecosystem. As travellers now seek personal growth instead of just material indulgence, Wild Voyager, with its focus on immersive journeys, makes it a perfect choice as a trusted partner. ‘As we say, life is not always measured in achievements but also moments. An experiential travel aims to achieve just that —a sensorial, transformative, and profoundly personal experience that lingers on long after the journey ends.

BTN - How do you ensure that each Wild Voyager itinerary maintains a balance between authentic adventure and responsible tourism?

At Wild Voyager, our focus is on authentic adventure, without compromising on environmental sustainability. Biodiversity is the most valuable asset of our planet, and our survival is dependent on it. In a nutshell, we only thrive if it thrives. At Wild Voyager, this concern for biodiversity and the environment is reflected in practices such as capping the number of guests and avoiding over-traversed routes. It also places less environmental strain while maintaining exclusivity and personalisation. Each journey strives to acquaint travellers with the local ecosystem and sensitise them to the importance of protecting the environment. Our goal is that travellers are not just consumers; they are ambassadors of conservation. This is reflected in our offering, Ilora Retreats, where the circle of life is embodied through unique design in harmony with Nature.

BTN - With the addition of UK operations, how are you tailoring your offerings to meet the expectations of British travellers while staying true to your brand ethos?

A large percentage of UK travellers are wildlife enthusiasts. As a global travel company centred towards authentic travel experiences and founded by a wildlife enthusiast himself, Wild Voyager is fully equipped to cater to the UK audience. Our guides undergo rigorous training and stringent quality checks, as we understand that they can either ‘make’ or ‘break’ the travel experience.

Leadership & Team

BTN - Sophie McCarthy joins as your UK representative, bringing over 30 years of travel industry experience. How does her expertise complement Wild Voyager’s mission and expansion plans?

Sophie brings over three decades of experience along with a deep expertise in luxury travel and experiential travel in the UK. Having worked with tour operators, boutique agencies, and global brands, she is poised to understand the expectations of UK travellers, who seek purpose, authenticity, and exclusivity in their journeys. Her deep understanding of client expectations around comfort, sustainability, and personalisation will be an asset to Wild Voyager in curating much more personalised journeys. Sophie’s strong network across the UK and Europe gives Wild Voyager a competitive edge in forging partnerships with specialist agents and travel advisors to enhance our brand visibility. Her presence also provides a local touchpoint for British travellers, reinforcing trust and accessibility — key to any international brand expansion.

BTN - What does the appointment of a dedicated UK team say about your long-term commitment to this market?

The UK is a key market for us, and the appointment of a dedicated team in the region is in line with our commitment to building long-term partnerships. It was a strategic decision to be locally present and understand the nuances of travellers, serving them with authenticity and personalisation that forms the core of our brand philosophy. A local team is better equipped to offer personalised real-time support and act as a point of contact for agents and clients.

Sustainability & Community

BTN - Sustainability is at the core of Wild Voyager’s philosophy. How do you translate that into action across your safaris and global operations?

As I mentioned earlier, we incorporate an understanding of the local ecosystem into our bespoke journeys and educate travellers on the importance of protecting biodiversity and the environment. Our signature offering, Ilora Retreats, a 5-star luxury tented accommodation, is designed in harmony with Nature. The property features 14 tents where the circle of life is embodied through its unique design.

Our commitment to sustainability is underscored by the fact that we have undertaken several initiatives such as 100% solar energy use, rainwater harvesting and toilet-flush water recycling, zero single-use plastics, 95% of forested area, water and food waste treatment into nutrient-rich fertiliser, an in-house water purification system and electricity free refrigerator in rooms, baking our own bread and using environmentally friendly detergents and soaps made from fruit extracts.

BTN - Can you share examples of how Wild Voyager collaborates with local communities and conservation efforts in destinations like East Africa or India?

We endeavour to bring our patrons closer to Nature, making them realise that climate change can be addressed at the grassroots level. We have two programs, Green Legacy and Protect the Rhino. As part of these initiatives, we encourage guests to do their bit towards protecting the environment, such as planting a tree or volunteering with Rangers on a conservation activity, among other options. Such initiatives contribute towards raising awareness about the significance of protecting sensitive ecological habitats. We are also involved in breeding programs outside the Mara.

Looking Ahead

BTN - What emerging destinations or experiences are you most excited about introducing to your global audience in the coming years?

Apart from East Africa, which includes Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, that we offer in our travel destination list, we plan to add Southern African countries such as South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana in the coming years.

BTN - How do you see the future of nature and wildlife tourism evolving — and what role will Wild Voyager play in shaping it?

The nature and wildlife tourism have evolved from passive observation towards active participation. Travellers no longer want to “see” wildlife — they want to understand, contribute, and connect with the local ecosystem. Over the years, we expect the focus on sustainability to give way to regeneration by not just minimising impact but actively improving the places we visit. In an era of AI, experiences are just a click away, reaffirming the need for authenticity and exclusivity. Young travellers are inclined towards responsible travel rather than just luxury for sake of it. At Wild Voyager, we are well positioned to spearhead this shift by curating experiences that blend adventure, comfort, and sustainability. The future of wildlife tourism belongs to those who travel with purpose. At Wild Voyager, we see ourselves as stewards of the natural world, shaping journeys that protect the planet as much as they inspire the traveller.

BTN - Finally, what message would you like to send to UK travellers discovering Wild Voyager for the first time?

If you believe that authenticity, discovery, and purpose define luxury, then you’ve found your travel partner in Wild Voyager. Let’s explore the wild together, responsibly and passionately.