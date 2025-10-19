Julia Birzele

BTN Interviews Julia Birzele, a global leader in lifestyle hospitality, shares how her career—from Ibiza’s vibrant scene to shaping brands like Casa Cook, Pacha Group, and Lío—evolved through adaptability, cultural awareness, and a people-first mindset. Known for turning complex international projects into success stories, she emphasizes protecting a brand’s DNA while tailoring it authentically to new markets. Birzele credits Lío’s lasting success to its playful spirit, creative reinvention, and deep team continuity. Looking ahead, she envisions hospitality as an ever-blurring mix of dining, entertainment, and lifestyle, where storytelling, emotional connection, and sustainability define the guest experience. Her leadership philosophy centers on empathy, respect, and empowering diverse teams—especially women—to lead with courage and curiosity in a fast-changing global industry.

Career Journey & Inspiration

BTN - You’ve built a remarkable international career across some of the world’s most iconic lifestyle brands from Casa Cook to Pacha Group and Lío London. What first drew you into the world of experiential hospitality?

That was actually never planned, but just happened naturally. I always wanted to become a TV producer and did a degree in Media Economics at an internship with a major German TV station, where I realised that without a network this would be a long long way to go. So after I finished my degree, I decided to take a 6 month break to go and work in Ibiza for the summer. I fell in love with the island, got a stable job at Coco Beach and then decided to stay. I guess the international melting pot visiting the white isle, the level and the lifestyle of Ibiza’s hospitality scene naturally forms you into a 360-hospitality professional that sets a perfect ground for an international career.

BTN - You’ve been described as a “trusted troubleshooter” for global openings. What do you think makes you effective at turning complex, multicultural projects into success stories?

I’ve always kept a cool head in difficult situations. I don’t panic when there is a serious problem or someone made a mistake – we all do and in that the moment, the who and why doesn’t matter, but first and foremost a solution needs to be found. So I’m focusing on the solution first, then later when the crisis is over we can debrief how similar situations can be prevented going forward. I’ve also realised that I’m quite a cultural chameleon when it comes to working abroad. I had projects in Italy where grown up men were shouting at me or in Egypt where scheduled morning meetings never happened. I reflect and change my approach. I’m not going to change a countries culture. If I want to succeed then I have to adapt.

BTN - What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned leading operations across ten countries and very different cultures?

Take the time to get to know your team and the local culture. As I said, you’re not going to change the local culture and business etiquette during one project, so you need to be flexible, but also, human connection is universal across the planet, so taking the time to get to know your local team and culture will open you doors and hearts.

Brand Building & Expansion

BTN - You’ve worked on both heritage names and contemporary concepts. How do you approach blending a brand’s DNA with the expectations of new international markets?

Every brand has a DNA, the essence that should never be compromised. When expanding internationally, I see my role as protecting that essence while translating it into something that feels authentic in a new market. I usually start by identifying the brand’s non-negotiables - its visual language, energy, and service style, and then adapt the way we express them depending on the local culture. The glamour and theatricality that define Lío, for example, should feel the same whether you’re in London or Mykonos, but how it comes to life, through food, music or storytelling, needs to connect with the local audience. It’s really about keeping the soul of the brand intact while making sure it speaks the local language.

BTN - Casa Cook became a defining lifestyle concept. What were the key principles that made it resonate globally and how have you carried those forward in later projects?

When Casa Cook was created by Remo Masala, then CMO of Thomas Cook, there was nothing quite like it. The idea of laid-back luxury — natural materials, earthy tones, and that effortless, grounded atmosphere, was completely new at the time. Before that, hotels were either very functional and boxy, or overly polished and design-heavy. Casa Cook brought us back to something more human, a sense of warmth, simplicity and connection to nature. I think that’s why it hit the soft spot with people. It reminded people of a slower, more mindful way of living. That essence still feels relevant today, and it’s something I’ve carried forward ever since - creating places that don’t just look good, but feel good on a deeper, human level.

BTN - When expanding a hospitality brand abroad, what are the biggest cultural or operational nuances leaders often underestimate?

Leadership and management style vary widely across countries and cultures, even within Europe. From more hierarchical to more collaborative styles. A book I can highly recommend for everyone interested is Erin Meyer’s Culture Map. She dissects these differences across the globe and gives practical examples from her own experience. Operationally obviously you have the added layer of different licensing and labour regulations, but also local cost structures and target audiences affect every step of a project.

Lío Group & Global Performance

BTN - Lío Group is celebrating 15 years of success in Ibiza and record-breaking seasons internationally. What’s been the secret to sustaining that energy and demand across markets?

Lío has this magic around it – once you step through the door, you enter what I always call the bubble of happiness. Even if you’ve had a bad day, it’s hard not to get swept up in the energy. Lío isn’t just a dinner show on a stage; it’s happening all around you. Every team member — from the artists to the hostesses to the waiters — becomes part of the experience. There’s a real sense of closeness, or cercanía as we say in Spanish, between the team and the guests. Lío doesn’t take itself too seriously; it’s playful, spontaneous, and a little cheeky — and I think that’s what keeps it alive after 15 years. It makes people forget about everything else for a few hours and just enjoy being part of the show.

BTN - How do you keep a brand like Lío authentic and daring, while scaling its signature experience globally?

We keep Lío authentic by staying true to the people who built it. Many of our core production team have been with us since day one. Several started as artists and have grown into choreographers or artistic directors — like Paul Chamorro, who began on stage himself, or Joan Gracia, whose lifelong career in comedy shapes Lío’s unique sense of humour and spontaneity. That continuity gives us a deep understanding of what the brand stands for.

At the same time, we never stop evolving. We constantly observe, fine-tune and adjust. If something doesn’t land as we expected, we change it. That flexibility is key. And I think one of the most daring things we do is create a completely new show every year, something very few businesses in the world attempt. These shows then travel between our venues, which keeps the experience fresh and alive everywhere we go.

BTN - What can guests expect next from Lío’s international footprint, any hints at new destinations or concepts on the horizon?

We’re in conversations about some incredibly exciting new destinations that share the same spirit and energy as Lío. I can’t give details just yet, but what’s coming next will definitely surprise people.

Trends & the Future of Hospitality

BTN - You operate at the intersection of entertainment, dining, and lifestyle. How do you see the boundaries between these worlds evolving?

I think the boundaries between entertainment, dining and lifestyle will continue to blur, and I don’t see them separating again. We already see it in hotels that have become lifestyle hubs, where you might find a well-known restaurant brand, a club and a live show all under one roof. Guests don’t want isolated experiences anymore; they want a full sensory journey.

COVID accelerated that shift. People realised that if they go out, it has to be for something special, something that gives them more than just dinner or drinks. They want connection, atmosphere, a moment worth remembering. And that’s exactly where these worlds now meet.

BTN - Many operators are focusing on “destination storytelling” and “emotional design.” How important are these ideas in shaping guest experience today?

We live in such a fast-paced world where everyone is fighting for attention, and that attention span keeps getting shorter. Guests are constantly chasing moments, whether it’s something for social media or an experience to tick off their bucket list. So, if you want to truly stand out, you have to create something that goes deeper. Storytelling and emotional design are essential because they build connection. If a brand doesn’t manage to touch people on an emotional level, it will simply be forgotten. The experiences that stay with us are the ones that make us feel something, that’s what turns a night out into a memory.

BTN - What emerging destinations or traveller behaviours are you most excited about right now?

To be honest, I’m less excited about new destinations and more curious about how travel itself is evolving. We’ve reached a point where people are starting to question the impact of constant travel; on the planet and on the authenticity of the places we visit. I think the next exciting chapter will be about meaningful travel — destinations that focus on experience, culture and connection rather than just being the latest trend and a box to tick. There are still some very special places emerging quietly, but what inspires me most is the shift towards travelling with more purpose and awareness.

BTN - As AI and technology reshape operations and guest interaction, where do you believe the human touch still matters most?

I think the human touch will always matter most in the venue itself, in the direct interaction with the guest. Technology can help us personalise experiences or anticipate preferences, but it can’t sense the subtleties of human behaviour. A guest might always order the same wine or dish, but one night they’ve had a bad day, and a great waiter will notice that instantly and adapt their approach. Those small, instinctive moments of empathy are what make hospitality special. I honestly believe that no AI can replace that and thank God for that, as it will keep our industry relevant.

Leadership & Legacy

BTN - You’ve led diverse, multinational teams through high-pressure projects. How do you foster collaboration and creativity across cultures?

For me, it always starts with respect and curiosity. When you work across different cultures, you can’t assume that your way is the only way. I take time to understand how people communicate, what motivates them, and how they like to work. Once people feel seen and valued, collaboration comes naturally.

I also try to create an environment where everyone feels safe to contribute ideas. Different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives drive progress.

BTN - What advice would you give to young professionals, particularly women, aspiring to leadership roles in global hospitality?

Hard work really does pay off. Don’t be scared to try something new, whether that’s a different role, a new country, or just stepping into something you’ve never done before. The beauty of our industry is that there are no real limits if you’re curious and willing to get stuck in. And for women, I’d say: don’t wait until you feel 100% ready. Take the chance, learn on the go, and trust that you’ll figure it out. That’s how growth happens.

BTN - Looking ahead, what kind of impact do you hope to leave on the international hospitality landscape?

I want to be a leading voice in that space where entertainment, dining and lifestyle meet. What excites me most are brands that connect deeply with people - experiences that go beyond a typical restaurant, hotel or nightclub. I think my background gives me quite a unique perspective, having worked across so many different parts of hospitality. At the same time, I’m very tuned into people, I like to put myself in the guest’s shoes and anticipate what they’ll want next. So, looking ahead, I hope to keep shaping that evolution of lifestyle hospitality and to be a voice that helps define where it goes next.